A new report suggests Colorado Springs' housing market finally might be seeing the effects of rising mortgage rates.

Sales of Springs-area single-family and patio homes totaled 1,712 in June, a 5.7% decline when compared with the same month last year and the first year-over-year decrease in sales since November, according to a market trends report released Tuesday by the Pikes Peak Association of Realtors.

At the same time, the supply of homes listed for sale at month's end ballooned to 2,125 — the first time that monthly inventory has topped the 2,000 mark since September 2019, the report showed.

Ont thing that hasn't changed: Prices continue to soar.

The median price of homes sold in June jumped to $495,000 — the fifth consecutive month in which prices hit a record high, the Realtors Association report showed.

