Colorado Springs continues to be one of the country’s hottest housing markets, a federal report released this week shows.
Local home prices spiked 11% in the fourth quarter of 2019 when compared with the same period a year earlier, an increase that ranked No. 2 among the nation’s 100 largest metro areas, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency.
Only Boise City, Idaho, with a 12.7% gain in home prices, had a larger increase on a year-over-year basis, the agency’s report showed.
Colorado Springs’ strong local economy and population growth, combined with low mortgage rates, have fueled the demand for housing and driven up prices, local real estate agents have said.
“It just demonstrates we are extremely strong in our relative strength of housing,” Harry Salzman of Salzman Real Estate Services and ERA Shields Real Estate in Colorado Springs, said of the Federal Housing Finance Agency findings. Its report is based on repeat purchases of the same properties over several decades — a more accurate way to measure prices, some economists say.
Of other Colorado metro areas in the report, Denver-Aurora-Lakewood saw a fourth-quarter increase of 5.7% compared with the same quarter in 2018. Across Colorado, prices were up 6.4%, which ranked 11th in the U.S.; nationwide, prices rose 5.1%.
The agency’s report echoes recent rankings of Colorado Springs’ housing market by other groups.
In December, a National Association of Realtors study listed the Springs as one of the 10 housing markets that will outperform the rest of the nation over the next three to five years.
Also that month, a forecast by Realtor.com, the California-based online real estate service, ranked the city as No. 7 among the nation’s Top 10 housing markets for 2020.
“Our local market is doing very well with where we’re going,” said Chris Lutyen, managing broker broker for the Springs office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. “We’ve got plenty of people moving in. There’s a lot of excitement.”
But a lack of inventory and affordability remain big problems for the market.
The supply of homes for sale in Colorado Springs dropped to 1,190 in January, a record low for any month, according to Pikes Peak Association of Realtors data.
That shortage of homes for sale — an issue many cities face — has combined with the furious demand to help propel housing costs. The Pikes Peak Association of Realtors said the median price of Springs-area homes sold last month hit a record high of $336,795.
“It’s a good thing for sellers, obviously, because if you’re looking to sell your home, you’re going to be able to gain a little bit more money out of it than you would of a year ago,” Lutyen said of the recent jump in prices.
”The challenge is two-sided,” he added. But, he said, “It’s a challenge for buyers, especially first-time homebuyers, because there’s many first-time homebuyers that are being priced out of our market because of the appreciation.”
Those buyers have big decisions to make, Lutyen said. Do they continue to rent because they can’t afford to buy? Do they wait to buy until they can save enough money for a large enough down payment? Or do they finance the bulk of their purchase and therefore hope they can afford a higher monthly mortgage payment?
“These are all questions a first-time buyer has to figure out prior to going out in the market,” Lutyen said.
Salzman, however, says buyers need to look beyond their monthly mortgage payment to understand the true value of purchasing a home. Not only is a purchase usually cheaper than renting, but the property typically increases in value while allowing a homeowner to deduct mortgage interest.
“People can’t get hung up on price,” Salzman said.