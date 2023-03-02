Colorado Springs-area home prices, sales and construction tanked again last month as a housing slowdown that began in the second half of last year amid a spike in mortgage rates has continued in early 2023, two new industry reports show.

The median price of homes that were sold in February dropped by 5.4% to $440,000 when compared with the same month last year — the largest percentage decrease in year-over-year prices since a 7.1% decline in February 2012, according to a Pikes Peak Association of Realtors report and historical data maintained by The Gazette.

It also was the second year-over-year drop in home prices in the last three months, and follows an eight-year stretch that began in late 2014 in which prices appreciated nearly every month.

At the same time, February's median price was the lowest for any month since an identical $440,000 in September 2021, which means local prices now have slipped to a nearly 1½-year low, Gazette data show.

Other highlights of the Realtors Association report include:

• Single-family home sales totaled 778 in February, down 23.4% from February 2022. Sales now have fallen for nine straight months on a year-over-year basis. Those sales reflect transactions handled by Realtors Association members, and most deals took place in El Paso County.

• Homes sat on the market for nearly two full months in February — an average of 54 days — before they sold. That's roughly four times longer than the average of 13 days a year ago and a stunning turnaround from the red-hot market of a few years ago when buyers gobbled up homes within days and sometimes hours.

• The supply of homes listed for sale totaled 1,443 at the end of February, nearly three times as many as a year earlier. Based on the pace of recent sales and the available inventory, there was a nearly two-month supply of homes available for sale at the end of last month; in February 2022, there was a half-month's supply.

A Pikes Peak Regional Building Department report this week, meanwhile, showed that the agency issued just 140 permits last month for the construction of single-family, detached homes in El Paso County, a 58.5% decline from the 337 permits issued in February 2022.

For the first two months of the year, single-family permits totaled 257, down almost two-thirds from the 707 permits issued during the same period in 2022. Those numbers are for the construction of single-family detached homes, and don't include townhomes and condos.

The local housing slowdown is in sharp contrast to the last several years, when historically low mortgage rates fueled a furious demand for single-family homes. That demand, combined with a shortage of existing and newly constructed homes, sent prices skyrocketing.

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Home sellers took full advantage of the market, too. They were able to command top dollar for their properties, and buyers often submitted bids that exceeded seller asking prices by thousands of dollars — sometimes tens of thousands. Buyer bidding wars were common and sellers were able to pick and choose among offers.

That all changed in mid-2022; when the Federal Reserve began to hike interest rates in an attempt to cool inflation, mortgage rates followed.

Thirty-year, fixed-rate mortgages that hovered around 3% at the start of 2022 roughly doubled by year's end. As a result, many buyers were priced out of the market, demand slowed and now, prices have softened.

This week, 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages averaged 6.65% nationally, a three-month high and up from 6.5% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday. A year ago, the average rate was 3.76%.

Despite February's drop in prices and the slowdown in sales and new construction, some housing industry members aren't sweating.

The local economy and the pace of job creation remain healthy and local residents, job seekers and newcomers to town need housing, said Randy Case, a longtime Colorado Springs real estate developer and this year’s Pikes Peak Association of Realtors board chairman.

"There's still a significant demand, with new employment announcements and things that we heard even last month," Case said, referring to semiconductor maker Microchip Technology's announcement in February that it plans to upgrade its southwest side plant and add more than 400 jobs.

"We're continuing to see those core jobs coming to town," he added. "The military is still very strong, and so we've got some of our major components for employment are very strong."

Case also isn't worried about a freefall in prices and suggested February's lower median price was somewhat skewed.

Buyers are focused on less-expensive, entry-level properties and they're looking beyond higher-priced homes; as a result, February's median was dragged down because there were fewer sales of high six- and seven-figure homes compared with the same month last year, Case said.

More inventory on the market means buyers aren't as rushed when they look for homes and aren't compelled to make inflated offers as they did last year at this time, Case said.

The market, he said, is now more balanced between buyers and sellers.

"We are seeing less competitive, overpriced offers than we saw in the same period a year ago," Case said. "The bidding up of prices has calmed down quite a bit. That's a market factor you may not see in market statistics as readily."