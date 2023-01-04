Colorado Springs' red-hot housing market continued a slump last month that began in mid-2022, as home prices in December fell for the first time in eight years and construction slowed to a pace not seen since just after the Great Recession, a pair of new reports shows.
The sudden changes in local housing, similar to what cities nationwide are seeing, have been driven mainly by skyrocketing, long-term mortgage rates. Those rates began last year around 3%, but more than doubled by year's end and even topped 7% at one point.
Many buyers, faced with soaring monthly payments, found themselves priced out of the market, housing industry experts say. The result: buyers shelved purchases, demand softened and home prices, sales and construction all sank.
"Mortgage rates definitely are the primary driver of that," said Eddie Hurt, a real estate agent with ERA Shields in Colorado Springs. "It was very shocking for most buyers in their 20s and early 30s. They've never seen mortgage rates over 6%. Literally, they more than doubled from the beginning of the year. That's very significant."
Nationally, average 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages bounced roughly between 3% and 4% from 2012 to 2019, and then tumbled below 3% in the second half of 2020 and during much of 2021, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.
The historically low rates, combined with a shortage of homes for sale in Colorado Springs and a strong long economy, helped ignite a furious demand for housing. Sellers often received multiple offers that topped their asking prices by thousands of dollars, and Springs-area prices soared to record levels and appreciated for many months at double-digit percentage levels — conditions that many real estate agents described as crazy.
But when the Federal Reserve began to hike interest rates to tamp down inflation, mortgage rates climbed, too.
Now, many buyers who've never known anything other than rates at or below 3% have put off purchases and the market has stalled — though current market conditions are nowhere near the kind of downturn the area faced during the Great Recession. During that time, year-over-year home prices fell for much of the period from 2007-2009, including several months of double-digit percentage declines.
According to the latest Pikes Peak Association of Realtors' market trends report, the median price of homes sold during December dropped to $441,000, a 2% decline from $450,000 during the same month a year earlier. It was the first year-over-year downturn in median prices since November 2014, Realtors Association reports and Gazette historical data show.
Home sales in December totaled 851, a 41% descent from the same month in 2021, the association's report showed. Home sales were the lowest for any month since 800 in February 2017, while the year-over-year, percentage decline was the largest in nearly 30 years of records maintained by The Gazette. Those sales reflect transactions handled by real estate agents and not individual sellers; most sales took place in El Paso County.
For all of 2022, home sales totaled 15,259, a 16% drop from 2021.
The average number of days that homes spent on the market rose to 41 days in December, roughly 2½ times longer than the average of 16 days a year earlier.
Fewer sales and languishing buyer interest helped inflate the supply of available homes for purchase. In December, the inventory of properties for sale totaled 1,909, nearly three times more than the 659 homes listed in December 2021, the Realtors Association report shows.
On the new home side of the housing market, builders pulled a puny 85 permits for the construction of single-family homes in December, a new Pikes Peak Regional Building Department report showed. The total was the fewest for any month since an identical number of permits were pulled in January 2012 and roughly two-thirds less than the 261 permits pulled in December 2021.
For the year, single-family home permits totaled 3,070, down 29.5% from 4,356 in 2021.
Those totals are for single-family detached homes, and don't include permits for townhomes, condominiums or duplexes.
"It's definitely changing times, but we adapt to what we get handed to us," said Joe Loidolt, who heads home construction for longtime Colorado Springs builder Classic Homes.
Adapting to the shifting market conditions hasn't been easy, however.
Classic had about 680 closings, or completed home sales, in 2022, Loidolt said. In 2023, the company estimates it will have 300 to 350 closings, he said.
As the new home market slowed, Classic — one of the city's largest builders for more than 30 years — laid off employees for the first time since the height of the Great Recession in 2008, Loidolt said. He declined to say how many employees lost jobs, though he added it was a small percentage of the company workforce. Other area builders also have reported layoffs.
"It’s a volume issue, right?" he said. "If we are doing that many less houses, we have to right-size the company. It's not fun, because they're friends and family to us. But unfortunately, that's what happens when the market slows down."
Like other builders, Classic also is offering incentives for the first time in years. A mortgage buydown — in which a builder and its lender offer a program that temporarily reduces the buyer's borrowing costs — has been popular, though Classic also is offering up to a 5% discount on finished, but unsold, homes in its inventory, Loidolt said.
Mortgage buydowns can make new home purchases more palatable for buyers, said Mark Reyner, the Colorado Springs market manager for Denver-based Land Title Guarantee Co. and the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs' board president.
"That's both on resale and on new build," Reyner said of buydowns. "That's the kind of thing that can kind of help some buyers that might be on the fence ... of being able to buy or not buy."
Heading into 2023, industry experts are waiting to see what happens with mortgage rates and whether the market will improve.
The Pikes Peak region remains an attractive place to live, Loidolt said. Many people will relocate to the area, household formations will continue and the demand for housing will remain strong, he said.
"I think that the market is still there," he said. "People are just pausing to see what the new normal is. The new normal is going to be higher interest rates. Maybe not as high as what we have today, but I don't know if they're ever going to get back down to the 3% range, from what I'm reading. But again ... it used to be 5% and 6% was a great rate. It's perspective. So we're going to have to wait and see if people can adjust and realize that this is the new norm."
Hurt, of ERA Shields Real Estate, believes the slowdown in prices and demand and the increase in inventory is returning Colorado Springs to a more balanced housing market between buyers and sellers — though sellers will have to adjust to offers that aren't as crazy as they were in previous years.
"We are getting back to normal," he said. "But getting back to normal feels a lot like Armageddon compared to a year ago, because it was just complete insanity."