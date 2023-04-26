A group of Colorado Springs high school students — some of whom are second-semester freshmen — are currently enrolled in a free-of-charge bioengineering course at Stanford University.

The Intro to Bioengineering course is being taught at School District 11's Odyssey Early College and Career Options as part of a nationwide partnership between the nonprofit National Education Equity Lab and several prestigious colleges and universities, designed to bring college credit courses to underserved communities across the U.S., at no cost to the students.

“Our mantra at the Ed Equity Lab is ‘Talent is evenly distributed. Opportunity is not,’” said Leslie Cornfield, founder and CEO of the New York-based nonprofit. “The reason we exist is to help change that.”

The nation’s best young athletes, regardless of their socioeconomic backgrounds, are routinely offered a college education at little to no cost. The top young scholars, Cornfeld reasons, should have similar opportunities.

“Too often, your zip code determines the quality of your education and opportunity,” she said. “That’s a problem, and we are hoping to fix it.”

Cornfeld, a former federal civil rights attorney and advisor for the Obama administration, established the Ed Equity Lab in 2019, with the aim of bridging the economic gap between top colleges and students from Title I schools. Courses are held via Zoom conferencing technology, allowing colleges and universities to deliver educational resources far beyond their own campuses.

Drew Endy, a Stanford bioengineering professor, said he is excited about the Ed Equity Lab initiative, not only for the opportunities it provides, but also for the chance to bring a myriad of diverse perspectives into a field of study he believes is poised to explode in size and scope.

Bioengineering, Endy said, is a scientific and technological discipline that applies engineering principles to life systems. It can include the manipulation of genetic materials for medical purposes like treating disease, the creation of artificial organ for transplant purposes, the creation of new drugs that can target disease-causing molecules and much more.

It is a relatively new field with endless possibilities, Endy said.

“We’re increasingly getting better at partnering with life systems to do useful things, and to solve problems,” he said. “Medicines, foods, fuels, materials. Whatever it is we need, wherever we need it — increasingly, we can grow it using biology, as opposed to manufacturing it in an industrial factory.”

As professors in Stanford’s youngest engineering department, Endy and his fellow professors are constantly learning how to teach the course. Students like the ones at Odyssey ECCO are integral to that effort, he said.

“We refer to ourselves, and the students, as ‘bio-nauts’ — astronauts going into the frontier of bioengineering,” Endy said. “We’re learning right along with the students. Getting to work with more (diverse) learners teaches us how to teach bioengineering.”

Shreya Garg, a Stanford teaching fellow, who has been co-teaching the course with Odyssey ECCO science teacher James Owino, said the course has been eye-opening for her and the students.

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“When these students are processing information, all of their responses are purely based on their own creativity, and their own perception of the knowledge that they’re taking in,” Garg said. “Hearing their solutions, and the connections they make between bioengineering and their own lives, has been breathtaking.”

Robert Turman, a freshman at Odyssey ECCO, said he has enjoyed the course so far.

“It’s been challenging,” said Turman, 14. “It forces us to think critically, and to look at different subjects and their relationship to biology and engineering.”

Jason Samez, another freshman enrolled in the course, agrees.

“It has been really interesting to learn the many ways bioengineering is useful, like in medicine, agriculture, and lots more,” Samez said.

Diversity, Garg explained, is about more than skin color or ethnic background. It involves varied perspectives, thoughts, and streams of creativity — which is exactly what the bioengineering field needs.

“We need people in this field who can study innovative techniques, and come up with new ones to solve global challenges,” she said. “How do we tackle food insecurity in a growing world with billions of people and not enough food to feed them all? What do we do about a global climate that is warming by the minute? We need diverse perspectives if we’re going to solve these problems.”

Garg credits Owino, her Colorado Springs-based teaching partner, with much of the course’s success to date.

“James has been magnificent,” she said. “Even through a Zoom connection, I can see how close he is with his students, and how much he cares about their success. I’m just beyond lucky to be paired with someone who is that dedicated to his students, and to education.”

Owino said Garg has been an equally valuable partner.

“I am really not a biologist by training,” said Owino, who is also an adjunct professor at Pikes Peak State College. “I’m more of an environmentalist and agriculturalist. But I have learned a lot from working with Shreya. She has been really good with the students.”

In addition to Stanford, the Ed Equity Lab has partnered with Howard, Princeton, Columbia, Harvard, Cornell, Georgetown and other universities, serving more than 11,000 students in 29 states since its 2019 inception, Cornfeld said. As minority and underprivileged students succeed at courses like Introduction to Engineering, they will begin to see college as an attainable goal, she said.

“They’re going to understand what they’re capable of, what opportunities are out there for them, and what their talents are,” Cornfeld said. “There are too many scholars in underserved communities who don’t believe they belong in competitive universities. But they do belong.”