Colorado Springs-based Apogee Engineering finished 2021 on a high note by winning government contracts totaling more than $225 million, including through joint ventures.
And this year could be even better if the company lands two major contracts in coming weeks.
The government contractor hopes to win a pair of contracts from the Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency totaling nearly $300 million. Apogee has already posted more than 60 job openings for the agency's information technology support services and enterprise support services contracts that could eventually require up to 370 employees to complete, said David Hutchison, the company's vice president of capture and corporate strategy.
"There are a more contracts on the horizon for the rest of the year with intelligence agencies and Space Force, in particular. We have a lot in our pipeline (of bids) to help us grow even further," Hutchison said. "We've spent a number of years to be in this position and we are ready to continue growing, taking on more complex contracts and moving out of the small-business market and shifting to midsized companies."
Based on projections, Apogee, which employs 650 nationwide, is poised to grow to more than 1,000 employees by year's end, Hutchison said. The biggest challenge is finding job candidates with government clearances, but he said Apogee has been able to find the quality employees it needs for its new contracts. The company, which has 125 job openings on its website, provides research, engineering, operations, software, cybersecurity and intelligence expertise to both military and civilian clients.
Many of Apogee's recent contract wins and pending bids are for information technology work, mostly to modernize computer systems and networks to add new capabilities such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, Hutchison said. Much of the groundwork for the contracts the company hopes to win this year and during the rest of the decade was laid in work it secured during 2021, he said.
Those contracts include:
• An $85 million contract in partnership with the Innovative Technology Solutions joint venture, which includes Solutions Through Innovative Technologies Inc. and Innovative Technologies Corp., to provide concepts, development and management to the Mission Partners Capabilities Office of the Secretary of the Air Force. The partnership will modernize, manage, integrate and test information sharing requirements among U.S. government agencies, allies and others.
• Task orders for $76 million to support the Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance and Special Operations Forces Directorate, both at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Apogee will provide acquisition management, engineering, test, evaluation, cybersecurity analysis, program execution, logistics, finance, procurement and special study services under the two task orders. The company hired more than 70 employees and expanded its corporate staff by 12 people to work on the task orders.
• Three contracts with the Army and Space Force at Peterson, Schriever and Buckley Space Force bases along with several supporting contracts with the U.S. Geological Survey in Golden and Lakewood totaling $21.5 million. Under the Space Force contracts, Apogee will provide space operations, cybersecurity analysis, exercise planning and special study services. UNder the Geological Survey contracts, it provides software development. The company has already hired 25 employees for the work.
• A $9 million, 18-month contract with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security valued at $9 million won by a joint venture with defense giant SAIC. The joint venture will lead the agency's agile transformation program by using advanced data analytic services and analysis of the the Electronic Immigration System.
Apogee was started in 2004 by three engineering school classmates from Walla Walla University in Washington — Wes Georges, Tom Hamel and Jason Courtright — who had worked in satellite communications for Lockheed Martin Corp. and later Booz Allen Hamilton in Colorado Springs and decided to start their own consulting firm.
The company won early subcontracts for work with Air Force Space Command, the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command before winning a support contract in 2010 from the Air Force Academy. Besides its Colorado Springs headquarters, the company also operates offices in Florida, Ohio and Virginia.