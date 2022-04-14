Lumen8 Rooftop Social, 402 S. Tejon St., will be a contemporary restaurant and bar on the eighth floor of the dual-branded Springhill Suites by Marriott and Element by Westin, with plans to open this spring.

According to press material, the cuisine will focus on ingredients from local purveyors such as mushrooms from Microvora, bison from River Rock Ranch, a hybrid striped bass raised in Alamosa and Colorado trout. Cocktails also will be locally and seasonally driven, with spirits from Colorado Springs distillers, including Distillery 291 and Axe and the Oak, and craft beer from local breweries.

The culinary team is headed by Chris Starkus, director of food and beverage, with Forrest Jackson as food and beverage manager and Daniel Bartlett as executive chef.

Spring and wine

The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey, 3011 E. U.S. 50, Cañon City, will have the Spring Wine Extravaganza from 1 to 4 p.m. April 30. For $45, you will taste award-wining wines, get special prices on wines and enjoy hors d’oeuvres, live music and discounts on merchandise from the tasting room. Details: 719-276-5191; tickets at EventBrite.com — search for 15th Annual Spring Wine Extravaganza.

Hop on the party bus

Local Motive Events has announced several bar crawls. For $35, you take the Local Motive Party Bus to visit four bars around town to enjoy drink and food specials. Crawls are 6 to 11 p.m. Here is the bar crawl theme lineup: Tax De-Stress, Friday; Bunny Hop, Saturday; Karaoke Night, April 22; Keep Your Fake Accent, April 23; Dance Your Face Off, April 29; Neon Cowboy, April 30; and May the 4th Be with You — Annual Bar Crawl Voyage, May 4. Visit localmotiveevents.com.

Eat out to help out

Here are two popular events from which to choose May 7:

• Kidpower’s award-winning Chocoholic Frolic at The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., 7 to 10 p.m. For $95, you eat to your heart’s delight decadent dessert and pastries and enjoy hearty appetizers. There will be entertainment, a cash bar and a silent auction. The event benefits Kidpower of Colorado, a nonprofit personal safety education organization. Tickets at e.givesmart.com/events/p4E.

• El Cinco de Mayo Scholarship Gala, The Antlers, 4 S. Cascade Ave., 4 to 11 p.m. Live music, dancing, silent auction and banquet. Cost for dinner and dance, $75; dance only is $30 by May 6 or $40 at door.

Tickets at elcincodemayo.org.

Reservations recommended

Luigi’s Homemade Italian Food, 947 S. Tejon St., the family-owned restaurant that began in 1958, is open for dining in, but reservations are strongly recommended.

“Reservations became necessary because we are still at 60% capacity,” Gina Costley, co-owner of the eatery, said. “We have 15 tables instead of 25. It’s mainly due to staffing issues, but customers like the less-crowded atmosphere, as well. We have also had to limit party size to 10 people during the week and eight people on Fridays and Saturdays. We have only certain times available for large parties.”

It’s a good idea to call well in advance for reservations. They do not use online reservation systems.

“If people call before 4 p.m., they may be able to get a same-day reservation,” Costly said. “We do keep a few tables for walk-ins, but they usually go quickly. We also use our bar for walk-ins.”

The popular daily specials are back: eggplant parmigiana on Tuesdays, lasagna on Wednesdays, combo favorites on Thursdays and manicotti on Fridays and Saturdays.

Family pasta for four is on Wednesdays for dine-in. For $49 plus tax, you get a meal that feeds four adults, which includes a choice of spaghetti, fettuccini or rigatoni, salad or soup, Italian bread and four fountain sodas or tea.

This special is available every night for carryout. For $45 plus tax, you get a meal that feeds four adults with one type of pasta, soup or salad and bread. No drinks.

Hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Last seating is at 8 p.m.

“We will move our last seating to 8:30 p.m. as we get closer to Memorial Day,” Costly said.

Details: unmetered off-street parking. 632-7339, tinyurl.com/yakkdys4.

