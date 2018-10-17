The cozy Victorian house at 2 S. 25th St. has been shown some love, with a newly painted interior, upholstered dining chairs, fondue burners on lower-level tables and a swanky-looking bar back.
The former 2South Food and Wine Bar has been transformed into Templeton’s Steak, Seafood and Fondue by new owners Dennis and JoAnn Trujillo, who also own Dat’s Italian, 2514 W. Colorado Ave.
The steakhouse is in the former home of Henry Templeton, who owned a flour mill and lumber-hauling business and helped build Old Colorado City. Dat’s Italian is next door to The Templeton Building.
The upscale steak and seafood restaurant is upstairs in the old home, with food prepared by executive chef Terry Shampoe. Fondue is served downstairs, created by chef Andrew Barkas. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. daily. Details: 227-7333, tinyurl.com/ ydyzl29r.
Ooh la la
Need an excuse to drink wine? Didn’t think so, but just so you know, the third Thursday in November is the day for you. Beaujolais Nouveau Day falls on Nov. 15 this year. Here are a couple of options for celebrating:
• The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., offers Beaujolais & Feast from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 14 and 17. For $119, enjoy an evening of wine, cheese, cooking and indulging in a four-course meal. Price includes one bottle of wine. Details: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• La Baguette French Bistro, 4440 N. Chestnut St., offers a Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau Dinner on Nov. 15. For $45, you get a four-course meal with two glassesof Beaujolais Nouveau. Or try the specials for breakfast ($18.50) and lunch ($25), which includes a glass of Beaujolais Nouveau. Details: 599-0686, labaguette frenchbistro.com.
‘KRDO Table Talk’
Guests on the “KRDO Table Talk” radio show on 105.5 FM, 1240 AM and 92.5 FM at 1 p.m. Saturday:
• Steve Trivelli, owner and operator of Trivelli’s Hoagies, 6827 Space Village Ave., talks about his new location, the history of his family-owned business, what it takes to make award-winning sandwiches since 1976 and a new grab-and-go option. Details: 471-7733, trivellis.net.
• Diane Price, president and chief executive officer of Early Connections Learning Centers, talks about the Historic Day Nursery, founded in 1897, the oldest nonprofit child-care organization in Colorado. She will talk about the Gingerbread & Jazz benefit at the day nursery, 104 E. Rio Grande St., from 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 10. For $150, you enjoy live jazz, signature cocktails, elegant buffets, desserts, dancing and the crowd-pleasing Gingerbread Masterpiece Challenge, a two-hour live “battle of the chefs” for the most incredible giant gingerbread house. The spectacular houses are offered at live auction immediately after the contest. Competitors include The Sugarplum Cake Shoppe, Icing on the Cake, Picnic Basket and Phantom Canyon Brewing Co. Details: 632-1754, ext. 1005, earlyconnections.org.
• Mike and Si Niswonger, brothers and owners of Patsy’s Candies, 1540 S. 21st St., talk about the family-owned business that began more than 100 years ago. In 1956, the Niswonger family bought the business from the Osborn family on condition that the new owners keep Patsy’s time-honored tradition of making high-quality, handcrafted confections. They will tell us about factory tours, new candies and holiday specials. Details: 633-7215, patsyscandies.com.
• Hector and Dani Gonzalez, creators of A Couple with Munchies blog, talk about their love food and love of going out to eat. Their goal is to bring more exposure to the local foodie community and connect with people through food. They write reviews of their dining experiences. Visit acouplewith munchies.com to follow them.