Good news for Colorado Springs motorists as they head out for the Memorial Day weekend: they're paying roughly 70 to 80 cents less for a gallon of gasoline than they were a year ago this time.

Colorado Springs' average pump prices stood at $3.454 Wednesday for a gallon of unleaded regular, down 69.7 cents from a year ago, according to travel organization AAA. The Springs' average price calculated by GasBuddy.com, the online service that tracks prices nationwide, was slightly lower at $3.41 a gallon Wednesday, 80.1 cents lower than last year at this time.

Gasoline inventories actually are down from a year ago, which typically would drive up prices, Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, said in an interview Wednesday. But a slowdown in demand from last year has pushed gas prices downward, he said.

Whether prices remain relatively stable or spike over the rest of the summer, however, will be a wait-and-see proposition and tied to the direction of the national economy, among other factors, DeHaan said.

If President Joe Biden and congressional leaders fail to reach an agreement to increase the nation's debt ceiling and the economy slumps as a result, gas prices could tumble because of a further cutback on demand, he said.

"If we default, that certainly could tip us into more of a pronounced (economic) slowdown, which could mean lower consumption, especially if federal workers aren't being paid," DeHaan said. "There's risk."

There's also risk in the opposite direction, he said.

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

A debt ceiling deal could infuse optimism into the national economy, which could increase demand and propel gas prices higher," DeHaan said.

"There's definitely some upside risk this summer," he said. "If the economy starts to mend, if the Federal Reserve ... cuts interest rates, we could see the economy start heating up and we could see higher prices."

Other traditional summer factors, such as hurricanes and their potential disruption of oil refinery operations, also could drive up pump prices, DeHaan said.

Over just the past several days, Colorado Springs gas prices have jumped several cents, in large part because of higher oil prices that have resulted from uncertainty over a debt ceiling resolution, DeHaan said.

AAA's fuel tracker shows Wednesday's average of $3.454 was up 16.9 cents from a week earlier, while GasBuddy's average of $3.41 Wednesday rose 13.7 cents over last week.

Depending on what happens with the economy and other factors, Colorado Springs motorists could see gas costs somewhere in the mid-$3-per-gallon range for most of the summer — though it's not impossible prices could jump as high as $4 if the economy gains strength or if hurricanes or other wild card factors come into play, DeHaan said.

"Supply is still tight," he said. "It wouldn't take much to ... poke the bear, I would say. There is some upside risk. I don't know that we'll get it. If we don't, I think we'll probably stay in the low- to mid-$3-a-gallon range.

"If it's not Russia, now it's economic uncertainty over the pace of Fed (interest rate) increases, over the potential for a deal on the debt ceiling," DeHaan added. "There's just a lot of high-level stuff that could, even if it's small, change the direction of gas prices."