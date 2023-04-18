Nooks, a company that offers classified workspaces and networks for businesses and governmental partners, will expand to Colorado Springs, opening its third and largest facility in the nation and bringing 35 jobs to the region in the coming years.

Officials with Nooks announced their expansion Tuesday during the Space Symposium, the foremost gathering for the world’s space landscape.

Gov. Jared Polis was present for the announcement as was Mayor John Suthers, who noted that Nooks’ arrival in Colorado Springs will bring an estimated $50 million over 10 years in capital building improvements to Colorado Springs, $33 million of which is expected to be invested over the next four years.

"This is an exciting announcement," Suthers said. "Great news for our community, which continues to serve the greater national security interests and provide high quality of life to many, many people working in the aerospace and defense industries and their families."

Nooks intends to further its mission to speed up progress in the defense industry with its expansion, which includes building a 60,000-square-foot facility near the University of Colorado Colorado Springs campus where government, business and academic entities can work together or separate on classified projects.

The 35 jobs Nooks will create in Colorado Springs include security, hospitality and IT services at an average annual wage of $165,942, which is almost 276% of the average annual wage in El Paso County, according to a news release.

"This is what we would consider a very high demand market, but it's also a different opportunity than other areas that we've been in. ... Colorado Springs is different, the value proposition is different, the life-style is different. So we really see this as an opportunity to create a facility that everybody wants to be at, come back to, that supports local small business and start ups," Nooks CEO Sean Blackman said in the release.

Nooks could receive up to $763,182 in performance-based tax credits over an eight-year period, the release said. The credits, approved by the Colorado Economic Development Commission, are dependent on meeting job creation and salary requirements.

The company also considered Florida and California for expansion, the release said. It employs 22 nationwide; its other locations are in Arlington, Va., and El Segundo, Calif.