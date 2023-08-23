Luis Pagan has joined the culinary team at The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., as part-time chef instructor.

His classes will highlight the foods of his native country, Peru, although he has experience in a wide range of other culinary interests. At his recent Asian-Peruvian fusion class, he showed his talent as a veteran cooking instructor. After all, he was a longtime chair of the Culinary Arts program at Pikes Peak State College.

He is now a culinary instructor for the Fountain-Fort Carson High School Culinary Program, which means he will only be able to offer classes at The French Kitchen on Sundays, with a few classes during school breaks. Details: 719-528-6295, tfkcc.com

Going for greens

Crisp & Green, a Minnesota-based healthy food eatery, opens Saturday at 7465 N. Academy Blvd., in the former Crave Real Burgers. A huge green ampersand on the front of the building marks the spot to find acai bowls, salads, grain bowls and smoothies.

According to press materials, the Fiesta Bowl is a year-round favorite. It’s packed with an assortment of good-for-you ingredients: rice, roasted chicken, avocado, napa cabbage, jalapeños, black beans, peppers and onions, and garnished with queso fresco, pepitas, salsa and jalapeño-lime vinaigrette. Hours 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

Details: 719-418-2352, crispandgreen.com

Summer dinners

As summer winds down, there are still a couple of opportunities to enjoy breaking bread with friends new and old. Here’s a look.

• Shovel Ready City Aud, 315 E. Pikes Peak Ave. in The Well food hall, offers the Seasonal Supper Soiree, a monthly dinner series featuring a different vendor at the food hall showcasing their unique seasonal dishes. Cost is $65 per dinner. Visit wellinthesprings.com. There are three dinners remaining: Sept. 28, Sivar serving Central American dishes; Oct. 26, Formosa Bites serving Taiwan-style street food; and Nov. 16, Shovel Ready City Aud serving local ingredients in classic dishes. Tickets at wellinthesprings.com

• Smoke Brush Foundation offers Farm-to-Table Culinary Summer events held at Rockledge Manor-SunMountain Center, 328 El Paso Blvd., Manitou Springs. There are two events remaining. The first is Bohemian Royal Tea, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Cost is $65.87 and $28.52 for children under 12. The other: Latin-Infused Feast, celebrating Latin Heritage Month, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 19. Cost is $92.55 for one seat and $161.90 per couple. Visit smokebrush.org

Taste of Palmer Lake

Enjoy a Taste of Palmer Lake, 104 Colorado 105, 1 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $25 (from participating eateries) or $28.52 online at tinyurl.com/yr6suw8t. Here’s a look at the places offering samples from Palmer Lake eateries: La Rosa Southwestern Dining, The Wine Seller, Bella Panini, 105 Social House, Four Daughters BBQ, Sasquatch and Yeti, O’Malley’s Pub, Rock House, Speedtrap, 3 Hundred Days of Shine and Smokey The Pig. Proceeds benefit the preservation of Palmer Lake.

Five years and counting

Susanna’s Comfort Cuisine, 124 N. Nevada Ave., celebrates five years of operating its brick-and-mortar restaurant, food trailer and catering. There will be a pop-up throwback dinner at the restaurant 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 6. For $50 you get three drinks paired with a four-course menu of co-owner Susanna Maesta’s famous street eats. Maesta got her start in restaurant ownership by doing pop-up dinners.

Maesta is also launching express breakfasts at a soft opening 8:30-11 a.m. Sept. 25 and 26. There will be giveaways for the first 10 customers on each day.

“We will offer our First of the week FUNK breakfasts come October on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays,” she said. “Our food trailer, Sabor, continues to park a few times a week. We park every Tuesday evening 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. at Urban Animal Beer Co.”

Hours at the eatery are 5-8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. brunch, 5 to 8 p.m. dinner Sundays. Details: 719-352-6844, tinyurl.com/58fnmh8j.

Contact the writer: 636-0271.