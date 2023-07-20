It’s obvious, but food trucks literally serve street food. It makes sense, then, that the focus of the Tepex Central Mexican Cuisine mobile kitchen menu is on the (mostly) hand-held fare found on street corners in Mexico.

At first glance, the white board lists only a handful of offerings. Thus, the emphasis here is on specialization, not quantity. Included are tacos, quesabirrias, quesadillas and a Mexican dip (a south of the border spin on a French dip sandwich).

Chicken, carnitas, birria (braised beef) and beef cheeks are the filling options for the tacos. We go with the carnitas ($14). Our order includes four. They’re plump with slow-cooked shredded pork topped with pickled onions and chopped cilantro. The meat is tender, juicy and lightly seasoned. The salsa, served on the side, provides the right amount of spice, allowing the pork to remain the prevailing flavor.

Orders include salsa and esquites (corn), which are a treat. Corn kernels are coated in a mayo-based sauce and garnished with chile powder. Although these require a spoon or fork, they’re still considered a traditional Mexican street food. (By contrast, elotes are similar but the corn is still on the cob, making for much easier eating while strolling).

The Mexican dip ($14) is shredded beef packed in a French roll. There’s even a dipping sauce of the chile-infused broth in which the meat was braised. The beef is succulent and is barely contained within the sliced roll. There are more pickled onions, which add color and a slight tanginess.

Poblano chiles, sliced mushrooms, tomatoes and Brussels sprouts are crammed inside a flour tortilla with cheese for the vegetarian quesadilla ($12). The tortilla is slightly crispy from its time on the cooktop and cheese oozes from the cut, triangle-shaped pieces. The poblano provides a subtle spice element to the combination of veggies.

Although we didn’t sample the quesabirria, it’s the carnivore version of the above but stuffed with the braised beef instead of the vegetables.

Once orders are placed, customers are given a small pager so they can hang out in whatever brewery or venue the truck might be parked in front of, or sit in their cars if the weather takes a turn for the torrential. Because there were no people standing around the truck, we had no clue as to how many orders were ahead of ours. Apparently, there were several. Tacos might sound like fast food, but at Tepex they aren’t. Even though we waited longer than anticipated, our expectations were surpassed.

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Staff is friendly and helpful. The truck, which is black except for the Tepex name, belies the vibrant flavors its chef creates.

Tepex posts its schedule on its Facebook page. It’s typically on the road Tuesdays through Saturdays, and seems to follow a consistent list of daily locations. We found it parked outside Goat Patch Brewing Co. at 2727 N. Cascade Ave. where it is most Wednesdays.

Tepex Central Mexican Cuisine (food truck)

Mexican street food

Location: Varies; check the Tepex Facebook page

Contact: 1-719-761-6344; tepexbyfernando.com

Prices: $12 to $15

Hours: Varies by location.

Details: Credit cards accepted.

Favorite dishes: Carnitas tacos and Mexican dip

Other: Gluten-free and vegan options available.