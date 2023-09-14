On a recent August afternoon, we met Brother Luck in downtown Colorado Springs on the upper level of a building along Wahsatch Avenue, where this year he opened his latest, highly anticipated restaurant: Folklore.

In a small nook above, Luck has been collaborating with chefs and bartenders on a concept called The Studio. Luck likes to think of it as a playground for creatives — a lab for them to test ideas and spread their wings.

It’s a fitting concept at this stage of his career. Now 40, the Springs’ most celebrated name in food says his focus is on “creating opportunities for the next generation.”

Also on this upper level of the building, the irony isn’t lost on him.

Below is where Luck got his start in the city where nobody knew his name. In 2013, he moved into the back kitchen of what was then a bar and punk rock hangout.

“I remember scrubbing the toilets, I remember doing the grocery shopping, I remember repairing the holes in the wall from the mosh pits the night before and carefully removing heroin needles from the bathroom,” Luck says. “That’s part of my story I had to go through to get to today.”

Today he’s widely known from Food Network’s “Top Chef,” “Beat Bobby Flay” and “Chopped.” He’s the name behind Four, perhaps downtown’s greatest gastronomic venture.

It’s a rags-to-riches tale beginning in San Francisco, where Luck lost his father at a young age. He says he found his place with gangsters before moving to Phoenix, where he found his place in kitchens.

More than 20 years after culinary school and stops in Asia, Chicago and Texas, Luck is at home in Colorado Springs. For a James Beard Award-nominated chef, it might seem an unlikely home. Luck is all too aware of that.

That’s where we pick up our conversation with him:

Gazette: Did you ever think about leaving the Springs?

Luck: I like my quality of life here. I don’t want to live in a (big) city. I grew up in a (big) city ... it’s just not the lifestyle I want. And I don’t want the country. So, for me, Colorado Springs is the perfect medium.

My favorite part about living here is what we’ve created. We’ve changed the (food) culture (from) first coming here and seeing this was a very corporate, chain-oriented town.

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Gazette: Was gonna ask you about that.

Luck: To some degree, it still is that. I mean, we’re a perfect test market. Our demographic fits the model of any corporation wanting to try something out. We have so much military, medical, religious — it makes sense to put something here because that’s your average median income across the country.

Gazette: You heard about the Michelin guide coming to Colorado. They announced looking at Denver and Boulder, but not Colorado Springs.

Luck: Perfect example of how they don’t respect us. Which is crazy to think because The Broadmoor is here. You would assume that would immediately get Colorado Springs in the mix, and we’re the second largest city (in the state). It just summarizes how I feel about the respect level of the Springs. We are treated like the stepchild or the foster kid.

Gazette: What needs to change?

Luck: We’re seeing other brands coming into our city and raising the bar. I think TILL is a perfect example. ... They came in with this standard and this training that elevated a lot of our hospitality professionals. Then you get a place like Cowboy Star, does the same thing. Came from San Diego and did amazing things.

Ambli Global is another perfect example. They’re out of Denver, and I think they have the most beautiful restaurant in this city, some of the best food, and the hospitality is phenomenal.

Gazette: You knew I was going to ask where you're eating these days.

Luck: Besides Ambli, Seoul BBQ up north on Briargate. Phenomenal Korean food.

Gazette: How do you feel about our food scene when you look around?

Luck: I think our food scene is not what most people would categorize as a food scene, because they’re looking for contemporary American. I don’t think this is a contemporary American, fine dining-style city.

Our city is built on a lot of culture because of our infrastructure and economy. We have an amazing Jamaican community here ... our Vietnamese community, our Filipino community. Our food scene is actually better when it comes to ethnic food, and it’s what I prefer to eat when I get out.

Gazette: A lot of hidden gems, you might say?

Luck: Yeah. If you want great food in this city, beyond downtown or Old Colorado City or Manitou Springs, you need to go to South Academy. Go to Fountain, go to Widefield. You’re gonna find some culture. You’re gonna find history. You’re gonna find stories.