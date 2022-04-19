As fires roar through the state's tinder-dry spring grasslands, Colorado Springs fire officials expect conditions will only worsen in the coming months.

"We want people to understand the gravity of the situation right now, to have a very stark reality check about what the risks are in their own community," Fire Marshal Brett Lacey said in an interview. He expects conditions to worsen into June, when wildfires are typically most active.

To help residents prepare, Colorado Springs Fire Department held the first of about 20 town halls at the Meadows Park Community Center Tuesday for residents in southwest Colorado Springs, where wildfire risk is high. In this case, southwest Colorado Springs includes property south of U.S. 24.

A fire in southwest Colorado Springs is one of the worst-case scenarios for the city because of the older construction, steep terrain, narrow roads and adjacent old-growth forests, Lacey said. At the same time, some residents in those areas have not done proper fire mitigation to help reduce the risk of fire danger, and residents must share responsibility for fire prevention with the department.

"The work is really up to them," he said.

One of the town-hall attendees, Valerie Garcia, who lives in Lower Broadmoor Bluffs, said that, after the Marshall fire in December and the Waldo Canyon fire in 2012, any information is helpful.

"It is a little bit scary. The fires have been going on all around us out east. We were out in Fountain today, and there was a fire not far from where we were," she said. "I just want to make sure we know everything that we can."

Fire officials encouraged residents to help mitigate fire by checking their eligibility for the department's neighborhood chipping program, clearing leaves and debris from gutters, planting fire-resistant species, and refraining from storing combustible material under a deck.

Residents also need to be prepared to leave if an evacuation is called.

"Evacuation is for their life safety, not to save their belongings," Lacey said.

Before a mandatory evacuation order, residents should keep the six "Ps" in mind: People and pets, important papers and phone numbers, prescriptions, vitamins and eyeglasses, pictures and other irreplaceable items, personal computers and hard drives and valuable plastics such as credit cards, debit cards and cash.

Plans also should include information on how to communicate with family, what to do with large animals and livestock and where to evacuate.

Some residents asked for detail on specific evacuation routes for their homes and others wanted to know if certain roads could be closed during high fire-danger periods. Such matters fall outside the jurisdiction of Colorado Springs Fire Department, officials said.

Emily Vogt, who lives in the Broadmoor area and has been through other wildfires including the East Troublesome fire, said she learned plenty at the town hall but wished to hear from officials from other city departments.

"[The town hall] was great. I'm really glad the Fire Department is on top of things, I wish the city had been available to tell us more about what the city is doing." she said. "My question about evacuation routes — I don't know what we're looking at in terms of how we would evacuate, so it would be nice to have police and transportation out here to help us with those questions."

Sunny Smaldino, the Fire Department's community education and outreach supervisor, said that people can reach out to fire officials via coswildfireready.org and ask questions regarding individualized evacuation routes.

For Bill Wysong, a wildfire safety advocate with Westside Watch, too much responsibility is being placed on residents without enough accountability from the city. He would like to see better controls on development to help keep evacuation times down rather than an emphasis on residents' actions during a fire.

As an example, fire officials said residents should consider taking one vehicle when evacuating when possible and consider leaving campers, trailers and the like behind in order to keep evacuation times down.

"Now they're saying only use one vehicle. No RVs, no boats, no this, no that," he said. "Their responses are not practical. They're academic but they're not practical. You tell me if you have two vehicles and you've got four drivers, you're gonna leave one of those cars to potentially burn up, and you've got to look at insurance and the deductible ... it's not reasonable."

For a full list of town halls visit coswildfireready.org/town-hall-series.

The Gazette's Mary Shinn contributed to this report.