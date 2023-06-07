Mostly because hope was the one thing he couldn't afford to lose, the one thing that couldn’t be taken unless he gave it up, Chris Sheppard knew there were better days ahead for him and his family.

Days when they would, somehow, be back on their feet, out from under the ballooning stigma and debt of an eviction that locked them in a desperate cycle of living week to week and month to month in Colorado Springs motels, always a heartbeat from homelessness.

“I just didn’t think it would happen this fast,” he said.

What is the price of a second chance?

For Chris, his wife, Angela, and their 9-year-old son, Malik, that price was about $17,000 — money that came in the form of donations from Gazette readers who saw a story about a family that was struggling, and wanted to help.

Those donations allowed Chris to pay off the eviction debt and make a down payment on a future that, for the first time in years, feels bright.

On Tuesday, the Sheppards moved out of the extended stay motel on North Chestnut Street where they’d lived for more than two months, and into an apartment on the city’s south side.

“We can’t thank everyone enough,” Chris said. “It is a blessing to have all of you be able to donate, and just have compassion for our family. We are extremely grateful.”

The Sheppards were profiled March 26 in "Extended Stay," which highlighted their plight living in “motel limbo” in Colorado Springs — not homeless and not technically tenants, therefore beyond the reach of most social service programs and aid.

When the family first moved to the Springs, Chris had had a steady gig as a chef and restaurant manager; they’d come with big dreams and the savings, and prospects, to see them through. But then Chris started to lose his eyesight to a genetic disease. He had to leave his job at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, and his career as a chef, in 2020, and begin drawing disability. After that, the family quickly burned through their savings and debts began to mount.

An eviction for non-payment of rent in July 2022 made finding a new place effectively impossible, so they moved into the first of a series of motels.

“This is definitely a learning experience, so I know how to prepare the next time, just in case,” Chris said Tuesday morning, with a sardonic laugh.

He said he wanted everyone who donated to the GoFundMe campaign (set up at the Gazette’s encouragement, after a flood of responses to the story) to know not a penny went to waste.

The bulk of the donations went to paying off the eviction debt, he said, and then to the costs of securing the new place, at Cheyenne Crest apartments.

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The rest went toward rent at the motel, for nights that hadn’t already been covered by angel supporters.

“People came down to donate money for the room. They just showed up, paid on the room and didn’t let me know,” Chris said. “I’d go down and get ready to pay and they’d be, like, ‘Oh, it’s paid up for another week.’”

Others donated food, kitchenware and linens.

One couple — “Alan” and a woman Angela now refers to as an affectionate, adoptive mom, “Miss Sue” (who asked their last names not be published) — connected with the couple after the story ran.

Miss Sue went on to give Angela rides to work at her new job with Amazon in the Springs.

She also was there Tuesday to help the family move to their new apartment.

“When you really think about everything it takes to dig yourself out, it’s just … you can’t even fathom sometimes. Just the amount of money it takes, and all the things that snowball,” said Miss Sue.

A lot of people aren’t able to climb out, and that becomes the hard turn that defines the rest of their lives, Angela said.

Keeping a positive attitude is one of the biggest challenges. Even imagining a future where the math works out often requires fantastical thinking, she said.

“It’s like … years later, when you could save up and afford something … but that’s actually trying to save up without living in a motel, because that’s double the money (of an apartment), then there’s buying food, then going to work, then making sure your son’s got clothes,” Angela said. “It felt like we were drowning.”

The Sheppards are no longer drowning.

At $1,635, the new apartment is easily $500 less per month than what they were paying at the motel, which means they’ll be able to save up and lay the groundwork for their next chapter: boosting their credit scores, amassing enough for a down payment, and qualifying for a first-time home buyer program.

In the meantime, they’ve got a lease, and foothold, on the future: two bedrooms, two baths, in a quiet, clean complex with a basketball court, playground and pool.

Malik is deciding how he will appoint his bedroom — the desk, chair and Xbox over there, the bed here under the windows.

“So many options," he said, gazing around the room, considering the possibilities. "I’ll figure it out."