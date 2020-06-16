President Donald Trump’s June 1 visit to St. John’s Church in Washington, D.C., for a photo with a Bible continues to evoke ire among faith leaders, including some in Colorado Springs.
“It was horrifying for me — I feel he was positioning himself as a Christian leader, which breaks the ethical agreement of church and state,” said the Rev. Ahriana Platten, senior minister at Unity Spiritual Center in the Rockies in Colorado Springs.
Trump held up a Bible in front of the church, without speaking, after Black Lives Matter protesters were cleared from the area. It was seen as a partisan stunt by critics who lambasted Trump’s use the of the historic Episcopal church.
“It’s very disempowering because he’s not a church leader, he’s the president,” Platten said. “He gave no offering of comfort.”
Located across the street from the White House, St. John’s is commonly referred to as the “church of the presidents” because all U.S. presidents since James Madison have been to the site. Before Trump’s brief surprise visit, he had been there for a private inauguration church service.
The church's lower level nursery was set on fire the night before, during protests that have swept the nation since the May 25 killing of a black Minnesota man, George Floyd, by a white police officer.
Colorado Springs Zen teacher Andrew Palmer said Trump's event seemed to be “primarily a photo opportunity and a hollow show of solidarity.”
Palmer said he wouldn’t have objected if “all the other actions the president did were behind the same spirit, but his other actions are not in line with it.”
The Episcopal bishop of the Diocese of Washington, D.C., decried the event, saying it would have been appropriate if Trump had prayed. Instead, she was outraged.
“He held up a Bible as if it were spiritual validation and justification for a message that is antithetical to the teachings of Jesus and the god of justice,” Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde said during a television interview.
The Colorado Springs-based Focus on the Family, a conservative Christian organization, declined to comment on the event. But an article in The Daily Citizen, an electronic newsletter from Focus on the Family, referenced the support of Pastor Robert Jeffress, senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas, which had been vandalized during recent street rioting.
“I believe President Trump was absolutely correct to show his solidarity not only with that congregation but with houses of worship across America,” Jeffress said in a television interview.
Other faith leaders objected to police using smoke canisters and pepper spray to disperse protesters and create a pathway for Trump to make the 5-minute walk to the church.
“I am a Christian, and even though he was holding up words in which I find life and beauty, I find it deeply disturbing that peaceful protesters were forcibly removed from where they were using their voices to be heard, all for a photo op,” said the Rev. Jonathan Hall, senior pastor of First Christian Church in Colorado Springs.
The Daily Citizen pointed out the trip took place shortly after D.C.’s 7 p.m. curfew had started, “meaning protesters were gathered illegally.”
Other presidents have been photographed doing similar actions, supporters also have argued.
But Hall noted, “We’ve learned throughout history how dangerous it is when political leaders use any faith for their political agendas.”