Economic growth in Colorado Springs declined a microscopic 0.1% last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, the best performance of Colorado's seven metro areas, according to a report.
Economic output, called gross domestic product, in the Colorado Springs area contracted by nearly $42 million from 2019 to $34 billion in 2020, when adjusted for inflation, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. That is down from 3% growth in 2019 and is the only decline in the 20 years the federal agency has calculated the data. Before adjustments for inflation, economic output grew 2.2% to $39.5 billion, the slowest growth since 2008 during the Great Recession.
"All in all, this is good," said Tatiana Bailey, director of the University of Colorado Colorado Springs Economic Forum. "The preliminary data had indicated that Colorado Springs was not hit as hard (by the pandemic) as the rest of Colorado or the nation. When I started tracking jobs regained that were lost early in the pandemic, I found we were getting back jobs really quickly and the GDP numbers reflect that."
Inflation-adjusted economic output in every other metro area in Colorado declined by at least 1% last year, with output in the Denver area falling by $5.8 billion, or 2.8%, to $196.7 billion and Boulder dropping by nearly $900 million, or 3.2%, to $26.6 billion. Greeley, hurt by falling oil prices, had the biggest percentage decline in the state and fourth largest drop in the nation at 11.5%, followed by Pueblo at 4.1%. Statewide economic output fell by $10.8 billion, or 3%, to $346 billion.
Nationwide, inflation-adjusted economic output fell by nearly $650 billion, or 3.4%, to $18.4 trillion. Just 31 of the nation's metro areas generated economic growth last year and output in two others was flat, meaning Colorado Springs ranked in the top 10% of all metro areas in how its economy fared during the first year of the pandemic. Sierra Vista in southeast Arizona had the fastest economic growth at 5.2%, while the tourism-heavy metro area that includes Kahului, Wailuku and Lahaina on the Hawaiian island of Maui had the largest decline at 20.4%.
In the Colorado Springs area, losses in the hotel, education, health care and other services industry were nearly offset by gains in financial services, government and construction. The government, construction and financial services sector also fueled much of the area's inflation-adjusted growth during the three previous years, the top three years of such growth in the 20 years the bureau has calculated GDP by metro area.
The Bureau of Economic Analysis calculates economic output numbers for all 50 states, all metro areas and all counties. GDP is the value of the goods and services produced by an area's economy minus the value of goods and services used up in production. The statistic is the most comprehensive measure of U.S. economic activity.