DOWNTOWN CONTRIBUTORS HONORED

At its 25th annual breakfast Friday at Colorado College's Ed Robson Arena, the Downtown Partnership advocacy group presented Downtown Star awards to four contributors that have helped bolster the area's economic, civic and cultural vitality. The honorees were:

• Individual: Brother Luck, the celebrity chef, mental health advocate and owner of IV by Brother Luck and Lucky Dumpling restaurants. "His stints on the Food Network elevated his profile nationally and helped to put Colorado Springs on the map," according to the Downtown Partnership. "Brother has balanced his fame with a choice to be vulnerable and to speak openly about struggles with depression. He is a tireless advocate for mental wellness, especially in an industry rife with intense stress and pressures."

• Civil servant: Crystal LaTier, executive director of the El Paso County Economic Development Department. LaTier had worked for El Paso County Community Development for 10 years and was finishing her first year as Economic Development director when businesses closed because of the COVID 19 pandemic. "Small businesses countywide were devastated, and when the county allocated federal aid to a Regional Business Relief Fund, Crystal and team leapt into action, creating a nimble, equitable and accessible grant program," the Downtown Partnerships said. "Nearly 1,500 grants were awarded, supporting nearly 1,200 businesses with a total of about $24 million. ... Additionally, in her dual role as director of the El Paso County Housing Authority, it was the allocation late last year of $13 million in private activity bonds that leveraged a cascading effect of financial commitments to the Downtown Development Authority’s efforts to build affordable housing in the heart of downtown."

• Business or organization: Cottonwood Center for the Arts and Executive Director Jon Khoury. In its 25th year, Cottonwood Center for the Arts now houses 120 working artists in 73 studios with more than 50 art instructors. The center includes two main galleries, six ancillary galleries, the David Lord theater space for film and performances and a new alley courtyard.

• Downtown’s Lifetime Achievement Award: Sam Eppley, owner of Sparrow Hawk Cookware. Downtown's family of organizations include the Downtown Partnership, Downtown Ventures, the Business Improvement District and Downtown Development Authority, each with their own boards of directors, yet who work collaboratively to promote downtown's viability. "Just one person, Sam Eppley, has devoted volunteer time in service to all four downtown boards," the Downtown Partnership said.