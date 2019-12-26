It's a staggering display of faces, filling an entire wall.
The photos attached to the wall are of people of all ages, but mostly young ones — very young ones. Newborns, a month, 2 months, 3 months. Some of the photos are from so long ago, and are so faded, that the image is barely visible.
It's Dr. Jamieson Kennedy's "Wall of Cuties and Special Folks," showing just some of his patients over the decades; many are babies he delivered early in his career as a family physician. He hasn't added to the wall, he says, in at least 15 years. Just no more room.
Kennedy graduated from New York Medical College in 1959; he arrived in Colorado Springs three years later and has been here since. He first worked alongside Dr. Kenneth Gloss; for the last 30 years he has operated his own practice on the west side of Colorado Springs.
And now, at age 86, he's hanging up his stethoscope.
His family first pushed him to retire at age 65. Then a decade later, at 75. Then at 85. And every time, the answer was no.
"I could have retired a long time ago," he says, "but I just love being a doctor. I just love my people."
But he's had total knee replacements in both knees and, while he says he remains in excellent health, the surgeries were a reminder that other parts of his body could break down, that he is indeed mortal.
His last day will be Tuesday, the final day of 2019. Early this month, he held a farewell party at his office; more than 300 people showed up.
The last month, he says, has been one of the most emotional times of his life.
"I have not only been a doctor for these people, I've been their friend. and it almost makes me cry when I think I have to leave," he says.
But, he adds, taking a deep breath, "I know it's the right time."
DECADES OF CHANGES
Kennedy grew up in New York; after medical school, most of his fellow graduates looked for internships in the New York City area.
But, he said, "I always had a bit of an outlier philosophy." He had married his wife, Helen, while in medical school, and told her he wanted to head west after graduation: California, perhaps. Maybe even Hawaii.
She didn't want to go quite that far, though, and they settled on Denver. After his internship, he had been looking toward an ophthalmology residency, but, he says, "I realized that I couldn't spend my whole life looking at eyeballs." So he shifted to family medicine.
It was a much smaller city — and a more close-knit medical community — when he moved to the Springs.
"When I first came here, all the family doctors would, once a month, we'd go to one of the guys' house. It would be after dinner, and we would have a new specialist that came in. We would introduce the specialist to all the family doctors here."
He steadily built a base of patients, treating young and old — and eventually multiple generations in multiple families. Over the years, he also became a key part of the youth sports scene, performing team and individual exams for high school athletes in District 11, often at no charge. He was inducted into the 2010 Class of the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame as winner of the Thayer Tutt Sportsman Award.
He, of course, has seen many changes in his profession over six decades. He marvels at the changes in technology and welcomes pharmaceutical advances — though, he adds, "a lot of times the generic pills work as good as these fancy pills. If you see a pill on TV, it's going to be expensive."
But there are plenty of changes he's not happy with. He laments that medicine has become less of a calling and more of a business; he's particularly unhappy with so-called boutique doctors, who see a reduced patient load and thus can offer more personalized attention — but at a cost to patients that Kennedy calls "highway robbery."
When asked about the role of insurance companies, he replies, "They remind me of the gestapo. You want to order a test, you have to get it approved. Or a special drug. You have to get all of these preauthorizations, so you don't have the freedom that you had."
He's also not a fan of the internet age, with patients going to WebMD and other sites to self-diagnose themselves.
"They think I've got this disease. Well, you don't have that disease. I spend a lot of time telling them what they don't have because they read about it on the computer."
Many of today's doctors, meanwhile, "use the computer so much that they lack the ability to sit down and talk with a patient and examine the patient," Kennedy says. He describes a time years ago when he was visiting the emergency room at Memorial Hospital and a patient of his called to him; the man said he was waiting to get a scan because of abdominal pain.
"Well," Kennedy asked him, "did the doctor pull your pants down and examine you?" The answer was no, so Kennedy quickly examined him and diagnosed him with an incarcerated inguinal hernia, a hernia that can't be massaged back into the abdomen.
"You don't need a CAT scan," Kennedy told the man. "You need a surgeon right away." And soon the patient was in surgery.
Vicki Clinebell, a longtime patient of Kennedy, praises his caring and reassuring manner.
"I think the thing that is most impressive to me," she says, "is no matter how serious what is going on with you, he makes you feel like you're OK and he has it under control."
She doesn't feel rushed when coming in with a complaint — or with multiple complaints, which some doctors decline to hear in a single visit. And, she says, "He'll persuade you to do things that you think you will not do. For decades, I resisted going to the gym. Now I'm going to the gym because he made me meet him there."
A SHARED PHILOSOPHY
Jill Smothers, a nurse practitioner whose office is next to Kennedy's, will be taking over his practice. She'll be aided by Kennedy's longtime physician assistant.
Smothers has been in the Springs for 13 years or so but opened the west-side office just a year ago. In that time, she's become friends with Kennedy and found they have a similar philosophy of medicine.
"It's treating my patients as if they're family," she says. And, like Kennedy, she sees the need to fully examine her patients, to lay hands on them.
"I can't tell you how many patients I've had who say my doctor hasn't touched me in three years."
It's the knowledge that Smothers will be there to take care of his patients that allowed Kennedy to make the decision to retire. "It was almost," he says, "like the good Lord was telling me, here's a good exit."
Has he thought about what it will be like on that first would-be workday where he doesn't report to the office?
"When you get up every morning, put your tie on, put your white coat on, put your stethoscope on, for 58 years, it's going to be hard," he says.
Helen, his first wife, died in 2002. He remarried, but his second wife is now dead, too. "So now, I'm alone," he says.
Except he's not really alone, because he has many friends, he says — not just doctor friends, but skiing friends, biking friends, church friends.
He's an active member of First Presbyterian Church and sings in the choir; he hopes to go on a church mission in his retirement. He's a former marathoner who traded in his running shoes for a bike many years ago and thinks nothing of a 40-mile jaunt on the bike. He loves to work out at Accolade Fitness on 8th Street. He's an avid skier — he has a condo in Silverthorne — and is looking to give his new knees more of a test on the slopes.
He has an interest in photography. He plans to join an astronomy club.
And he has one other hobby to pursue.
"Probably the most important thing is I'm tired of the affair I have with Marie Callender. Her chicken pot pies are what I've been living on for two years. So I'm going to become a cook; I'm going to cooking school."