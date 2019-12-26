'THAT WAS A WEIRD ONE'

Dr. Jamieson Kennedy's 15 minutes of fame came courtesy of a patient who had been having sinus troubles. In 1990, Kennedy ordered an MRI for the patient. As the man was driving home after the scan, he had a coughing fit — and coughed up a inch-long nail.

Kennedy said the nail could have been in the man's upper sinuses for 30 years; the magnetic force of the MRI apparently dislodged it.

The man had no idea how the nail got into his head. But, Kennedy notes, "A lot of times if you stick something up your nose as a kid, it can work its way up there."

The bizarre case made international news as it was picked up by The Associated Press.

"That was a weird one," Kennedy said with a laugh.