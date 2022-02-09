Colorado Springs-based defense contractor Vectrus announced this week it has won a $250 million task order on an Army contract to provide logistics support services at Fort Benning in Georgia.

The company has posted 129 openings for positions ranging from clerks and technicians to analysts, coordinators and managers on its website for work on the contract. The work order adds to the company's contract backlog, which totaled $4.9 billion on Oct. 1, when Vectrus last reported its financial results.

The task order extends work through December 2026, if the Army picks up all options included in the award. The task order is under the $34.5 billion Enhanced Army Global Logistics Enterprise contract, which expires July 30.

Vectrus says on its website that it provides administrative, logistics, management, facility support services, operations and maintenance and professional services for the Army in preparing troops for deployment.

"We are pleased to have been selected to provide logistical support services under this important task order," Vectrus CEO Chuck Prow said in a news release. Company officials weren't available for further comment.

Vectrus employs 9,200 worldwide. The task order is among six contracts, work orders and modifications totaling nearly $200 million Vectrus has received during the past six months, according to Department of Defense news releases. They include:

• A $7.79 million modification in January to an Army contract to provide information technology services in Livorno, Italy, and Weisbaden, Germany, through July 31.

• A $92.1 million modification in December to an Army contract to provide logistics support services in Fayetteville, N.C., through March 31, 2023.

• A $47.3 million Navy contract in November to provide base operations support services at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, through November.

• A $27.7 million modification in November that exercises an option to provide base operations support services at ISA Air Base, Bahrain through November.

• A $13.4 million modification in September to extend an Air Force contract to provide maintenance services at Sheppard Air Force Base and Sheppard Annex in Texas and Frederick Airfield in Oklahoma through September.

• A $7.83 million modification in August to exercise an option on a Navy contract to provide base operations support services at Deveselu, Romania, through July.