Colorado Springs defense contractor Vectrus announced Monday it will merge with a larger rival to create a military-focused giant that will be based in northern Virginia.
The transaction with Madison, Miss.-based The Vertex Co. will form the 15th-largest U.S. defense contractor, with annual revenue totaling $3.4 billion, when the deal is completed in the third quarter, the companies said in a news release. Vertex shareholders will own nearly two-thirds of the combined company, which has yet to be named, while Vectrus shareholders will own the remaining one third.
"The combination of Vectrus and Vertex will create a stronger, more diversified company and one of the leading providers of critical mission solutions and support to defense clients globally," said Vectrus CEO Chuck Prow. "This highly strategic transaction builds on both companies' accomplishments over the last several years and significantly accelerates our ability to deliver converged solutions while providing enhanced value for our shareholders and other stakeholders."
Vectrus, the largest company based in Colorado Springs with publicly traded stock, was spun off in 2014 as a separate company from Exelis, which had been spun off three years earlier by ITT. Exelis was later acquired by Harris, now called L3Harris Technologies. Vertex had been known as Vertex Aerospace until shortening its name Friday in the wake of acquiring the technology and training operations of Raytheon Intelligence & Space in December.
