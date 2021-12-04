With a month remaining in 2021, Colorado Springs already has recorded its deadliest year ever with 40 homicides — many of them tied to domestic violence.
The city hit its grim mark Nov. 24 after 35-year-old Laura Tong was killed by her 36-year-old husband, Michael Tong, who then committed suicide.
"Each one of these is an individual person who has lost their life," said Lt. James Sokolik, spokesman for the Colorado Springs Police Department. "... these are unrelated events — the majority of these things."
The isolated nature of homicides makes it difficult for police to predict and prevent killings, according to Sokolik.
"This type of crime is very different than, say, a burglary pattern," Sokolik said. "... these are different things."
Colorado Springs' homicide trend is not an anomaly.
Last year, Colorado Springs saw 39 homicides, police said. The rise in 2020 homicides, which mirrored a 30% nationwide increase in homicides, coincided with the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before last year, 2018 set the highest number of homicides when 38 people died in Colorado Springs, according to police data.
Jonathan Caudill, director of the Master of Criminal Justice Program at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, told The Gazette in September that 2020's rise in homicides could have been exacerbated by the stresses of the pandemic but he cautioned pinning the cause of the increase to the correlation of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city's 40 homicides in 2021 also include fatal officer-involved shootings as well as killings in self-defense.
"We're not able at this point in time to tell you why we're seeing this increase nationwide even," Sokolik said. "... the fact that we're seeing it nationwide obviously there is some sort of social pressure trend that is increasing this, but that is beyond the scope of what we do right here right now."
However, Sokolik said one trend noticeable among 2021 homicides was the number of domestic violence related deaths, including a mass shooting in May of a family in a mobile home park near the city's southeast side that left six dead before the alleged killer committed suicide.
"The one place we have found though that we can potentially reduce, or we hope to reduce, those homicides goes back to domestic violence," Sokolik said. "There's a lot of domestic violence situations that result in homicide that there has been a previous history of domestic violence and so that is where we hope we can make the greatest impact."
One way officers can try to intervene is by connecting victims in domestic violence situations to resources. But often times intervention is not possible because of the private nature of domestic issues that happen between intimate partners, Sokolik said.
TESSA, a Colorado Springs nonprofit that serves those experiencing domestic violence, typically serves 15,000 victims a year. However, during the pandemic from April 2020 to Oct. 2021 the nonprofit served 22,000 victims.
"We're always trying to increase our public awareness around domestic violence," said Rica Molet, the community engagement manger for TESSA. "We're here. We're in the community. We've been here for 44 years. We're not leaving, so we want to be able to help you guy, help anybody who is in this situation."
Victims of domestic violence can reach resources and services from TESSA by calling the nonprofit's Safe Line at 719-633-3819.