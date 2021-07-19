A long-time Colorado Springs group focused on neighborhood issues recently hired a new executive director after facing some turnover in leadership, public criticism and misunderstanding of its mission.
The Council of Neighborhoods and Organizations, a 43-year-old group, used to advocate on behalf of neighborhoods directly, but transitioned away from that model a few years ago, said Rick Hoover, board president.
Newly hired Executive Director Sara Vaas now expects the organization to hone in on the group's mission to educate residents about city issues and how to advocate for themselves.
"CONO cannot be all things to all neighborhoods. ... What we can do is raise up leaders within their own neighborhoods," she said.
She said she believes one of the biggest issues facing residents is access to information about local government activities and access to decision-makers.
One of the ways the council improves that access is by sending out additional notifications to residents about city land-use projects such as new apartment complexes and other developments.
The city expects CONO to be a trustworthy conduit of information to the neighborhoods and provide residents' feedback back to the city, Hoover said. CONO is budgeted to receive $120,000 from the city this year for its work, Chief Financial Officer Charae McDaniel said.
To help be more effective, the group may develop neighborhood leaders for various areas that CONO would support and mentor based on a successful model in Atlanta, Hoover said.
CONO has been without an executive director since April and Vaas is currently the only full-time employee. Prior to Vaas, the nonprofit went through three executive directors in quick succession starting with the departure of Diane Loschen in 2018. After her departure, the nonprofit started focusing more on educating neighborhoods to advocate for themselves, he said.
Hoover said he expected Vaas to be with the organization for some time and to help support her, the group hired former Councilwoman Jill Gaebler to mentor her.
Vaas also brings experience to the job as a former CONO employee and most recently worked on community engagement for the Pueblo West Metro District.
As the group searched for new leadership, Hoover said the group has left some work unattended.
In June, Neighborhood Services Manager Mitch Hammes told the Colorado Springs Planning Commission he tried to get feedback from CONO about the city's upcoming decision to allow carports in front of homes and never heard back.
Hoover said if the group was contacted by a neighborhood with concerns about carports the group could certainly educate them how to weigh in.
In recent months, the new Historic Neighborhoods Partnership formed to fight for protecting the look and feel of older neighborhoods and propose solutions to some of the city's largest challenges such as affordable housing.
The partnership formed, in part, because residents were disappointed in CONO. Now Vaas says she expects to collaborate with them and other similar groups.
While CONO is not doing advocacy on behalf of individual neighborhoods, it expects to keep its seats on advisory boards within the local government, Hoover said. CONO holds seats on the advisory boards shaping the new zoning code, known as Retool COS, the city's new transportation plan, called ConnectCOS, and the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority advisory committee, a group that makes recommendations on regional transportation spending.
"We make sure the neighborhoods are represented and protected," he said.