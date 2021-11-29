Surging gasoline prices helped send Colorado Springs' cost of living when compared with the national average to a record for a third consecutive quarter, according to a survey.

The local cost of living index in the July-to-September quarter rose to a record 109.1% of the national average; that's up from 107.8% in the second quarter and 103.6% in the third quarter of 2020, according to the Council for Community and Economic Research. The local cost of living index has been above the national average for every quarter since the second quarter of 2019.

Much of the most recent increase came from transportation costs, which jumped from just above the national average at 100.6% in the second quarter to 105.9% in the third quarter. During the three-month period, the average price of gas locally surged 22.3% to $3.41 a gallon, or more than triple the rate of increase in the national median price of $2.94. The median is the midpoint of prices in metro areas across the nation.

Gas prices in Colorado Springs peaked during August at $3.64 a gallon and have declined in November, averaging $3.45 a gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com, a website that tracks prices nationwide. Gas prices in Colorado Springs and Denver surged this summer as a result of low gasoline inventories and high demand during the peak summer tourism season, said Patrick DeHaan, Gasbuddy.com's head of petroleum analysis. Gas inventories fell to an 8-year low in July and have surged nearly 35% during the next three months.

"This isn't going to get any better with gas prices, and I expect we will see grocery and housing prices to continue increasing, along with everything else," said Tatiana Bailey, director of the University of Colorado Colorado Springs Economic Forum. "The inflation pressures we are seeing nationally will continue throughout 2022, and I expect it to be a little worse here."

Among the five other index components, only miscellaneous goods and services increased from the previous quarter when compared with the national average; groceries, housing, utilities and health care all declined from the second quarter level. However, housing prices in Colorado Springs were still 117.3% of the national average during the third quarter. Both utilities and health care costs were slightly below the national average.

The index isn't designed to be used as a measure of inflation over time; it instead is intended to be used by "moderately affluent" households to compare the cost of living when moving to another city.

The index compares prices for 57 goods and services used or purchased where managers and professionals live in 263 metro areas; thus it includes more upscale apartments and single-family homes than the average resident would rent or purchase. The index also includes a different number of cities each quarter and has changed criteria several times, making comparisons over time difficult.

Elsewhere in Colorado, the cost of living in Denver rose to 114.7% of the national average in the third quarter, while prices in Grand Junction were 98.9% of the average and Pueblo was 98.3% of the average. New York had the nation's highest cost of living at 259.3% of the national average, while Kalamazoo, Mich., had the lowest at 76.5% of the average.