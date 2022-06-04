College and university commencement talks are among the most difficult to prepare and give. As a general rule, no one remembers what the speaker said at their own commencement. Frequently, they can't even remember who gave the talk.

Part of this is because most of the graduates may have been partying for the past few days. And then their parents and grandparents show up and have to be escorted around and entertained. Students graduating from residential schools are also preoccupied with packing, taking things home, and planning their trips home or to their first job. Consequently, all of these activities lead to graduates being less attentive than they might otherwise be.

Speakers are generally told: “Keep it short.” Most people have never disliked a short speech. “Don't get too funny.” Unless you are comedian Bob Hope, whose advice to a Georgetown University ceremony was: “My main advice is: Don't go!" Speakers are also told: “Don't get too preachy, and use just a few anecdotes or parables to make your points.”

We had the good fortune to attend or stream-view four of the major commencement addresses that occurred this May here in Colorado Springs. All of them were joyous, festive, and celebratory gatherings. The main commencement speakers at these events were: Jalen Johnson, the student body president at Pikes Peak Community College; University of Colorado system President Todd Saliman at University of Colorado Colorado Springs; Margaret Liu, Colorado College Class of 1977, at Colorado College, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, a West Point graduate, at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

The most personal and effective talk was by the Pikes Peak Community College student body president. He had an advantage of being roughly the same age as fellow graduates.

Jalen Johnson graduated May 14, with about 700 other PPCC students. He graduated with an associate's degree in emergency medical technology and is about to begin his career as a paramedic. He was active in a number of campus programs, and he served as a mentor on team building and conflict resolution at the Deerfield Community Center in Colorado Springs.

Johnson was of great help to PPCC President Lance Bolton in testifying before the Legislature in Denver on the importance of changing the name of Pikes Peak Community College to Pikes Peak State College. The name change was approved and will take effect this summer. At least two dozen bachelor's degrees were conferred at this year's graduation.

Johnson celebrated his fellow students. They demonstrated, especially during the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, their compassion, sympathy, courage, and capability to adjust. He recounted how often his fellow students were there for each other — often when help was not otherwise available.

Johnson shared how it took time for him to develop his voice and his ability to lead. He thanked his college leaders and his mentors for preparing him for his career, but equally for teaching how the college worked, and about parliamentary procedure at the state Capitol, and how to give a public speech.

He noted that, as an African American, his developing courage and leadership enabled him to peacefully engage a white neighbor who had regularly hoisted a Confederate flag in front of his home. They had a good talk, sharing their respective histories. The neighbor apparently understood and no longer flew that flag when Johnson and his dog were out walking. The audience gave him a round of applause for sharing this personal story.

Finally, Johnson noted that change suddenly and heavily descended on him and his fellow students in 2020 when COVID-19 hit. It took a lot of student-to-student support, hugs, fist bumps and compassion. He noted:

“We were isolated, overwhelmed with information, and terrified of a rampant disease — the 'Rona. I stand here proudly when I say I'm looking at some of the strongest, dedicated, hardest-working students I've ever seen.”

Again, a big round of applause.

Johnson thanked all the staff at PPCC, including the custodians. He said:

“Supporting each other has helped us to advance our understanding of what it means to be a community and build ourselves up to reach our dreams that once seemed unachievable.”

His fellow students and friends and families at the arena once again stood with applause. This student had connected with his audience and had effectively celebrated the learning and personal growth of all those who were graduating.

The UCCS graduation, which occurred the previous day in the same Broadmoor World Arena, was divided into two parts, morning and afternoon, to accommodate the larger graduating class. This was a more traditional style of event.

A highlight was the honoring of El Pomar Foundation President Kyle Hybl for his many significant contributions to UCCS. They included helping to fund the Cybersecurity Center, encouraging the new program on innovation, and helping to bring the William Hybl Sports Medicine Building to the campus. Kyle Hybl was also a moving force behind the Ent Center for the Arts and served with distinction for 12 years on the University of Colorado's Board of Regents. Hybl didn't speak; his actions and leadership spoke for themselves.

The brief commencement talk at both ceremonies was given by CU's Saliman, a lifelong Coloradan, He served in the Legislature, including the influential Joint Budget Committee, and was a budget adviser to state government. But most of his career has been spent in the CU system as a senior budget and financial strategist and vice president.

His talk was traditional. He emphasized aphorisms such as “chance favors the prepared mind” and “a dedicated work ethic can be even more important than talent.” He encouraged graduating Mountain Lions to “celebrate their quirks” and “realize you'll never be perfect.” He also warned “don't get distracted by diversions.”

Saliman emphasized the powers the graduates had gained from a good education. “You have the reins,” he said, and that “gives you the power to make the world a better place.” He added: “Formulate your own opinions. Do not just rely on social media. Roll up your sleeves and work hard. Accept your imperfections, for they are what make you human.”

Dr. Margaret Liu, a scientist known for breakthrough technologies in vaccines, gene delivery and cancer immunotherapy, gave the CC address in the new Ed Robson Arena. She graduated at the top of her class at CC and received her medical degree from Harvard Medical School. Liu is the CEO at PAX Therapeutics and has been an adviser to Merck, the Gates Foundation the United Nations, and the White House.

She urged students to understand that being attentive and being present is imperative. It is small actions rather than big actions that are consequential. She stressed that we must work in communities, and that success comes when we practice gratitude and collaboration rather than express envy.

She contrasted these realities with the superhero films that are such big moneymakers in movie theaters. Superheroes gain their powers easily by being born on a different planet or bitten by a spider. Although they face the greatest villains of all time, they defeat them easily. Most importantly, they defeat them alone and all by themselves.

What a joke, Liu said — it takes years of hard study and hard work to gain the powers necessary to accomplish things in life. Real accomplishments are not easy, but take years of effort and struggle. Few do it alone.

She urged the CC grads to “be powered by place.” She added: “Rely on family, school, hometown and college to give you the preparation you must have.” Then, she said, “Find your own path.” Remember the biblical charge that “to those to whom much is given, much is expected.” She concluded: “Your final legacy is every life you touch.”

Defense Secretary Austin gave his AFA address on a sunny yet chilly day at Falcon Stadium.

Austin praised the graduating cadets and shared his personal advice. He stressed that, though our world is changing, our American ideals persevere and the power of being a worthy example remains a national priority.

Austin, as most military leaders keep reminding us, emphasized the importance of teamwork. He borrowed from Dwight Eisenhower, who once said: “Look at your hand. It has a thumb and forefingers, but none of the fingers alone are that useful for offense and defense. Yet the clinched fist can be an effective weapon for offense and defense.”

Austin reminded the cadets that disciple matters — you have to be prepared and have unity. When you do, doors and opportunities will open to you. He cited the successful removal of 124,000 people from Afghanistan, one of the largest transfers of people in history, as the kind of thing that can be achieved.

Austin called for a “rules-based international order.” He talked about the “power of partnership” and noted that 40 nations were cooperating in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group that was helping Ukraine resist Vladimir Putin's “cruel war.” He said the United States was using “integrated deterrence” to create an unrivaled network of allies and partners.

Austin concluded by noting that the U.S. will always need the Air Force as part of its military establishment.

Charis Bible College in Woodland Park graduated a few hundred students earlier in May. These were for their two- and three-year programs. Colorado Technical University, now based on Garden of the Gods Road, has enrollments of more than 20,000 — mostly in online programs. It is hard to calculate when graduation takes place, because of the diversity of their programs and a graduation rate of only around 25%.

Noteworthy is that Colorado Springs, in addition to being hailed as one of the best cities in which to live, has slowly yet definitely become a major home for several distinctive and splendid colleges and universities. We may not yet be known as a college or university town, but we have become one.

Commencement speeches can occasionally be inspirational and thought-provoking. Readers can see examples by searching on YouTube for: Steve Jobs talking at Stanford University in 2005; David Foster Wallace's talk at Kenyon College in 2005; Bill Gates at Harvard in 2007; J.K. Rowling at Harvard in 2008; and Elon Musk at California Institute of Technology in 2011. Conan O'Brien’s Dartmouth College commencement talk in 2008 was among the funniest.

Hearty congratulations to all the graduates from our local colleges and universities.