Hundreds of international college students and others who couldn’t get back home after COVID-19 stalled everyday existence have been stuck in dorms on Colorado Springs campuses.
While life has been radically different, it hasn’t been all bad, some say.
“I’m happy the school is providing food, especially for some of us that can’t work now,” said Shaun Sherman, a 21-year-old University of Colorado at Colorado Springs criminal justice major who just finished his sophomore year.
Sherman, who’s from Colorado Springs and stayed on campus for health reasons, said his life went from working as a resident assistant overseeing 40 students on a dormitory floor to talking to the school chef as his sole social interaction on certain days. He also worked at a restaurant before the pandemic halted operations.
“It was a drastic switch,” he said. “It was weird not seeing as many people and weird how quiet everything was.”
UCCS and Colorado College kept campuses open for those who stayed put.
“Some couldn’t go back home because their family had the virus or they didn’t want to put their grandparents at risk or they lived in a hotspot or they were international students,” said Amy Hill, director of campus activities and student orientation for Colorado College.
The private liberal arts college north of downtown has about 2,200 students, of which about 1,700 live on campus.
About 350 students remained on campus initially as COVID-19 became widespread in mid-March, but when in-person classes were canceled for the rest of the semester, the number was whittled down to 175 students in dorms, Hill said.
Now, 75 remain and will live in dorms through the summer.
UCCS, one of four campuses in the CU system, has more than 12,200 students, of which about 1,600 live on school grounds, said spokesman Jared Verner. Twenty-one students were stuck in dorms for the past few months, with 10 remaining who will be summer residents.
The schools not only provided housing and food but also offered special treatment and diversions to keep students comfortable and stave off boredom.
Puzzles have been a “huge hit” at Colorado College, Hill said. Students also can borrow games, yoga mats and information on virtual instruction, knitting and crocheting supplies, and items for painting.
“Students send pictures of their paintings or scarves they made and enter to win a gift card,” Hill said. “We’ve done a lot of things they can take to their rooms — decorate your own cookie kit, movie night with soda, popcorn and candy.”
Also popular was a virtual trip to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, a 30-minute video tour by zoo staff, followed by a question-and-answer session with a zookeeper and animal trivia.
UCCS also “tried to make the experience more enjoyable,” Verner said, for students waylaid by the pandemic.
Dining staff provided cooking packs, similar to a home meal delivery service, along with kitchen supplies for students to cook meals in on-campus apartments.
A barbecue observing social distancing requirements provided respite to “mix it up during the semester,” Verner said.
“Dining staff also had the most interaction with students, since students were picking up their meal packs, and would be able to connect students to any campus resources if they needed to.”
In past summers, students who stayed on campus were on their own for food, but this year, there's a push to make sure students “don't have any food supply disruptions and have access to good nutrition,” Verner said.
Lunch and dinner meals were provided until May 15 at Colorado College, as classes ended.
A weekly food pantry offers free sacks of groceries for students who continue to live on campus. About a third of remaining students are taking advantage of the program that’s being funded by student activities’ fees, Hill said.
“Everyone’s super appreciative,” she said. “I think they feel well cared for and looked after.”
The campus safety department also is supplying shuttle rides to grocery stores, doctors’ appointments and other basic necessities, said Maggie Santos, director of campus safety and emergency management.
Facilities such as the library have been closed to anyone not still living on campus, Santos said, and a big part of taking care of students has been keeping strangers off the property during coronavirus shutdowns.
When bike thefts began increasing on campus since the virus outbreak, security staff provided a locked shelter, Santos said.
Up to 700 Colorado College students are returning in May and June to retrieve belongings they left in dorms, Santos said. Other students either took everything with them before spring break or are having friends or moving companies pack up their items and ship them.
Most UCCS students who were living on campus took their possessions at spring break, Verner said, although the belongings of 40 students have been placed in storage.
Both UCCS and CC normally rent campus buildings for conventions and conferences for outside groups over the summer. Those have been canceled this year.
Sherman, who plays club football at UCCS, plans to take an online summer course. Remote learning during the past few months was as difficult as not having his friends around.
“Some parts weren’t satisfying,” he said. “A lot of us were thrown off course. Some teachers were really into it and checked in with us and tried hard. Others just gave us work to do and didn’t put in the effort to go the extra mile for students.”
Sherman hopes life will return to more normal soon.
In the meantime, “It is what it is.”