Commencement boxes on their way to Colorado College grads

Colorado College employees packed more than 600 commencement boxes Wednesday to mail to graduating seniors, who will receive them by Sunday to help them celebrate their achievement at home.

The packages include a commencement video from college officials, along with the diploma, cap, tassel and surprise gifts.

Other recognition for this year’s graduates include a webpage featuring messages from each academic department, the college’s homepage on its website dedicated to graduates and including a gallery of their four years of college, and a commencement webpage with a social media aggregator with good wishes and celebrations that graduates can share under #CCTigersTogether and #coloradocollege2020 hashtags and Facebook “frames” to use in social media.

The class of 2020 will be invited back to campus for an in-person commencement ceremony on May 30, 2021, with the college raising money to pick up the travel tab for graduates and their families who need assistance.