Frankly Coffee, a tiny cafe that sells specialty brews on the city's west side, has grown to be a neighborhood staple since it entered the Colorado Springs coffee scene in May.

The shop's growing community is thanks to its cozy feel, social ambience and artistic aesthetic, Brandon Noffsinger, the cafe's owner, said.

"I am sincerely thankful to the community for supporting us," Noffsinger said. "We have done pretty well for a brand-new business."

Noffsinger runs the shop, which is wedged near a row of stores at 727 1/2 W. Colorado Ave., with his wife, Kelly, and four baristas.

The couple left their partial ownership of Story Coffee Company in Acacia Park with the hopes of one day opening their own coffee shop. Brandon found the West Colorado Avenue location after he saw a listing pop up on Redfin. He felt that the spot, previously a hair salon, was perfect as there were no other coffee shops in the area, Brandon said.

He and his wife have tried to create an environment that emulates a European-style cafe.

The four stools inside the shop and the spacious patio lend themselves to intimate conversation that create a welcoming atmosphere, said Dustin Elkins, a regular customer.

Elkins and his wife started visiting Frankly Coffee shortly after it opened and now stop by every week.

"It's always nice to have a place that you can go that you feel comfortable," Elkins said.

Frankly Coffee focuses on the entire experience, he said.

"These are people who love what they're doing, they care about the product," Elkins said.

Andrew Combs, also known as Shepherd, a barista at the shop, decided to step away from the bar management industry and prioritize working somewhere he enjoyed.

"Intrinsically I like the job of being a barista and I think the culture of the specific shop you're at is pretty important," Combs said.

Frankly Coffee has the type of culture Combs appreciates, where candid conversations flourish and the products are something to be proud of, he said.

At Frankly Coffee, the beans are sourced from three "socially responsible" roasters including Sweet Bloom Coffee Roasters, based out of Denver. The shop also serves locally made pastries from The French Kitchen and Altitude Pastry Kitchen, said Brandon.

"A coffee shop is a place where people in the neighborhood can come together," Brandon said. "So I feel like in a sense we're doing something for that neighborhood."