Colorado Springs city sales tax collections are continuing a long streak of year-over-year increases, albeit at a less impressive percentage.
The $18.8 million in city sales tax revenue in June, which reflects sales mostly made in May, was down from $19.4 million the previous month but up 6.35% from June 2021, according to a report from the Colorado Springs Finance Department. Sales tax collections saw double-digit percentage increases year over year through most of 2021 and the first few months of 2022.
Charae McDaniel the city's chief financial officer, said Colorado Springs experienced some "extraordinary growth" in sale tax revenue over the past year or so; the recent lower increases, she said, may be the result of inflation and other worries.
"I think that there are a lot of concerns about population, about global unrest, and that ... interest rate increases may be causing people to spend less on nonessential things," McDaniel said. "And so kind of more of your disposable income has to go toward those essentials and there may be less to spend on the nonessentials and so we may be seeing some of that."
But McDaniel said the Colorado Springs economy is still doing well and displaying its resiliency through tourism and other sectors.
"I think that we may see some continued less strong increases as we go forward and throughout the year and maybe into next year," McDaniel said. "...I think that if we see a slowing in our economy ... it may be not as much as we see nationally."
Among the major retail categories tracked by the department, hotel and motels, auto dealers and building materials sales saw the largest percentage increases from the same month a year earlier; sectors with the largest percentage decreases were medical marijuana, department and discount stores, and auto repair and leases.
Revenue from the city's 2% sales tax is a key economic indicator and the biggest funding source for city government, accounting for more than half of spending on public safety, roads, parks and other services. Special taxes for public safety, roads, parks, open space and trails generated nearly $10.5 million during June.
Among other highlights of the report:
• Revenue from the city's tax on hotel rooms and rental cars jumped more than 22% from June 2021 to $880,964.
• Collections from the city's use tax, levied on items businesses purchase from outside the Springs for use inside city limits, climbed 25% higher than the same month last year to $854,154.