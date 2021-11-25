The list of applicants vying to take Councilman Richard Skorman's seat in January is long and features some familiar community leaders, such as Sallie Clark, Terry Martinez and Promise Lee.

Skorman was re-elected in April to represent District 3, the southwest sector of town, but is stepping down in December to focus on his downtown businesses, including a restaurant, café and bookstore. Skorman — who served from 1999 to 2006 and then again starting in 2017 — is one of four council members who tend to favor more progressive policies, although the positions are nonpartisan.

The council will appoint his replacement from a slate of about 25 applicants. The council expects to pare down the group based on written applications due on Tuesday and then interview finalists, said Alex Ryden, a spokesman for the council.

One of the most well-known candidates is Clark, who most recently served as former President Donald Trump's appointee as the rural development director for Colorado within the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She also served on the City Council from 2001 to 2003, and then spent 12 years as an El Paso County commissioner.

Lee is the senior pastor of Relevant Word Christian Cultural Center, an author and community leader who was active during the Black Lives Matter demonstrations last year. His book — "Pardoned" — details how he shot and killed a boy in 1974, his time in prison, Christian ministry and work to prevent crime, according to the book summary.

He led the Hillside Neighborhood Association — a group that successfully reduced violent and property crimes in the area — worked on affordable housing and encouraged small business.

Martinez, former principal of Will Rogers Elementary School, has made several forays into politics, running for City Council and a state House seat. He is currently serving on the city's Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission, a board recently formed to address concerns brought forward during the Black Lives Matter protests.

Williams, an engineer, is a former Colorado Springs city councilwoman who served on the Pike Peak Area Council of Governments and the Fountain Creek Watershed District boards.

Toby Gannet, a business leader with experience on community boards, is another prominent name. In 2018, he was appointed global practice chairman of board and CEO services for N2Growth, a Philadelphia area-based consulting and executive search firm, the Gazette reported. For seven years, he was also the president and CEO of BCR Management, a Colorado Springs-based consulting firm. He also was a partner and CEO of Palisades Senior Housing for four years and a partner and vice president of Dunn and Associates for 12 years. His community leadership experience includes time on the Colorado Springs Chamber and Economic Development Corp and Silver Key Senior Services boards.

Two City Council candidates who ran for Skorman's seat in April are also applying — Arthur Glynn, a former Navy emergency preparedness liaison officer, and Olivia Lupia, a performing artist and proofreader.