The Colorado Springs City Council gave a broad thumbs-up Tuesday to a list of regional road construction projects voters will decide on in November after a few weeks of controversy over two projects.
The city will not pursue major changes to traffic flow on Platte Avenue or a study of the extension of Constitution Avenue to Interstate 25 after major pushback from the community. The list the council backed feature other high-profile priorities, including the expansion of Marksheffel Road and the northern extension of Powers Boulevard. Such large, regional projects need the tens of millions of dollars that the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority tax generates.
Voters will decide on a partial extension of the 1-cent sales tax in November for another 10 years to fund regional projects for the city, El Paso County, Manitou Springs, Green Mountain Falls, Green Mountain Falls and Ramah. The Transportation Authority's board that includes representatives from the governments is expected to vote July 13 on sending the question to the ballot.
Councilman Wayne Williams said the tax has been effective in building major projects. For example, it's paid for the Austin Bluffs Parkway and Union Boulevard interchange and the Black Forest Road expansion now underway, according to the authority.
"This is critical for our community," he said.
The list voters will review includes projects such as a Powers Boulevard extension from Colorado 83 to Voyager Parkway and a project to widen and improve Woodmen Road from Powers Boulevard to U.S. 24. It also features projects such as improvements along the Midland and Homestead trails.
Councilmembers briefly debated improvements planned along Colorado Avenue from 21st Street to 28th Street to widen sidewalks, add parking, and potentially reduce the number of lanes to one in each direction with a center turn lane. While a few councilmembers questioned the project, it remained on the list.
Councilman Bill Murray pointed out that potentially changing the number of travel lanes along Colorado Avenue while not improving the other east-west alternative, U.S. 24, could increase congestion. He noted a large number of new shops also are planned for Gold Hill Mesa and that could further slow the flow along U.S. 24.
"I know the future will be much worse," he said.
The Colorado Department of Transportation is responsible for improving U.S. 24 and while plans exist for improving the corridor, no funding is available, Williams said.
City Engineer Gayle Sturdivant said a lane reduction on Colorado Avenue would depend on overall traffic volumes, but some neighbors and businesses have supported the change because it could create slower, safer speeds.
An Old North End Neighbors representative Peter Frantz asked the council to prioritize a safety study for Nevada Avenue, which he said invites high speeds because it is so wide. The neighborhood has seen eight traffic fatalities along its 1-mile section of Nevada over 20 years, including one in the past two weeks.
"I have seen two deceased people from my front porch recently," he said.
He noted that narrowing the lanes on Cascade Avenue worked well to reduce speeding and similar changes could improve Nevada.
Studivant said eliminating lanes on Nevada Avenue is not possible at this time, because of the high numbers of cars that use it. City Traffic Engineer Todd Frisbie said the city can do an in-house study of Nevada that would be less involved than the study the neighborhood wants to see funded through the tax extension.
The council did not increase the priority of the Nevada Avenue safety study, but Councilwoman Nancy Henjum did encourage the city staff to meet with Frantz and encouraged the community to work together on solutions.
"The challenges of growing in smart and responsible ways are not going anywhere," she said.