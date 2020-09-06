Businesses partly responsible for repaying $11 million in bonds for public infrastructure built near Interquest Parkway in northern Colorado Springs want to know more about the spending made possible by the Interquest North Business Improvement District, a group recently granted additional bonding authority by the city of Colorado Springs.
An open records lawsuit filed against the Interquest North Business Improvement District is seeking the release of construction plans, contracts and other documents related to streets, sidewalks, landscaping and other public improvements in Interquest Marketplace, home of the Great Wolf Lodge near Interstate 25 and Interquest Parkway.
The business improvement district was established in 2004 by Nor’wood Development Group, in part to fund public infrastructure construction across about 100 acres and it is still controlled by the developer.
The documents would show what public infrastructure was built, the contracted price of the work, the companies that completed the jobs, among other details, said Tim Leonard, who is representing Burger King and Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in their conflict with the district.
"We want to know what the money was spent on," he said.
The business improvement district has released 4,100 pages of documents in response to requests from the businesses, including a detailed certification of costs and determination the infrastructure was public, said Chris Jenkins, president of Nor’wood Development and a member of the district board.
However, the contested documents would more accurately reflect spending, cost overruns and what construction was categorized as public infrastructure than documents provided by the district, including certifications by engineers that state a reasonable amount of money was spent on projects, Leonard said.
But Jenkins said the district did not contract for, or construct the improvements, and, therefore, does not have construction plans or contracts to release. The district acquired the improvements after they were completed following a review by an independent third party engineer, bond counsel and a national third party accounting firm, he said.
Since the lawsuit is still pending, Leonard asked the Colorado Springs City Council in August to defer the authorization of $13 million in additional bonding authority. The delay would have allowed the businesses to do more oversight on project spending before adding to the debt the businesses must pay back through property taxes and a fee charged to every sale within the district, he said.
“The filing of a CORA lawsuit should tell the City Council we have trouble in the hen house,” Leonard said.
Leonard also objected to the 7% interest the bonds will earn, saying the rate jumped up from the 6% the district’s board approved in May. The difference in interest would add up to $3.3 million for taxpayers within the district, he said.
Jenkins said the higher interest rate was necessary because the recession triggered by the coronavirus has pushed up the cost of commercial development investment loans.
The bonds recently authorized by council will likely be purchased privately and it’s possible that Nor’wood may purchase the debt, Jenkins said.
Previous bonds issued by Interquest North Business Improvement District were purchased by companies controlled by David Jenkins, chairman of Nor’wood Development Group, city documents show.
Since Nor’wood controls the district, owns the largest portion of the development and its owner has purchased the bonds —all of which is legal — Leonard wants to see a more thorough audit of the district's financials, something that might be possible once the documents sought in the lawsuit are released.
After hearing Leonard’s objections, the Colorado Springs City Council voted 7-1 to authorize the bonds in August. Councilman Bill Murray opposed the measure, saying that the bonds were not going out for a competitive bid and the council was not fulfilling its oversight responsibilities.
“The boundaries are being pushed left and right,” he said.
Councilman Don Knight said it was not the council’s place to wade into the dispute over open records .
“I personally did not feel that there was any other document that would come forward that would have been relevant to our decision,” Knight said.
As a member of the budget committee, he also grilled representatives of the district on the higher interest rate, he said.
While Knight personally doesn’t like it when developers buy their own bonds, it is legal and an outside attorney or financial company must certify that the rate is fair and competitive before the city authorizes them, he said.
Offering bonds to public buyers can drive down interest rates on bonds, which benefits taxpayers in business improvement districts, said professor Todd Ely, director at the Center for Local Government Research and Training at University of Colorado - Denver. Private bonds remove the benefits of the market. But it’s likely many developers in Colorado are buying their own bonds, he said.
“It clearly causes a problem around appearance of self-dealing, legally it may be allowed, but it does raise ethical red flags,” Ely said.
The city could require the bonds it authorizes to be sold on the open market, but that is not realistic because it could sink some projects, Knight said.
Developers need to be able to purchase their own bonds because, before any homes or businesses are built, there isn’t a means for reimbursement yet, Jenkins said.
“The only investors at the table are more often than not only the developer,” he said.