They work for peace and justice, and now Vista Grande United Church of Christ has achieved the “Just Peace” designation it sought.
Those familiar with the north Colorado Springs church, headed for four years by the Rev. Clare F. Twomey, would say it already was active in this area.
“I preach social justice pretty much every Sunday. We have been actively pursuing what it means to live into the gospel for quite some time, not just because of this title,” Twomey said.
“We’d already started being a presence in the community to voice some of what we believe in,” said Kayan Cross, a four-year church member/covenantal partner. “But the church as a whole wasn’t necessarily out at rallies. That’s the difference of the designation. It means we’re taking a role in the community to be a part of something larger about human justice and that we’re not just a building where people come on Sundays to feel good about Christianity.”
Said Twomey, “The objective is not that we all get out and protest every single issue and cause, but that we agree to support those in our congregation who do.”
Vista Grande, at 5460 N. Union Blvd., has identified since 2009 as an “open and affirming” (ONA) congregation built on the belief that, “God’s love is for all the people. No matter who you are or where you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here,” states a recent Sunday bulletin. “We strive to be a congregation that includes all persons, embracing differences of sexual orientation, gender and its expression, marital status, family makeup, age, mental and physical health and ability, racial and cultural identity or background, and educational and socioeconomic status.”
The congregation has members ages 1 to 90, from all religious and social backgrounds, Twomey said. Membership has doubled to more than 80 since she arrived.
“We changed the way we do membership. We call our members covenantal partners, and they are welcome to attend other churches at the same time. We’re working to expand what it means to do church,” she said.
While Vista Grande is a welcoming and safe community for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people, not every UCC congregation has adopted an ONA covenant. Half of the 12 churches in the southeast regional association, from Parker to Pueblo, are open and affirming, Twomey said. All are led by female pastors, and three of those, including Twomey, identify as lesbian.
The association is part of the UCC’s Denver-based Rocky Mountain Conference, covering Colorado, Wyoming and Utah.
The larger UCC is considered progressive. It was the first church to ordain an African-American pastor (1785), the first integrated anti-slavery society (1846), the first to ordain women (1853) and first to ordain an openly gay minister (1972).
The UCC adopted the ONA resolution in 1985. Two years later, it created the UCC Coalition for LGBT Concerns to help congregations achieve the status. The process to get a Just Peace designation is up to the individual church. Vista Grande started it in November 2017 and finalized it this August.
“The UCC basically says we’re not all Christians and we’re not a church if we’re not actively participating in social justice issues,” Cross said. “It’s not enough Christianity to just stay within our four walls or just move with other Christians. We can accomplish so much more united. That’s what I see in the UCC, and that’s why I show up most Sundays, because this is my world, too.”
Vista Grande members participated in the decision to become a Just Peace church, and their discussions weren’t without discord. Neither are they finished.
“We created a space where we could come to the table and talk about it, and it’s important to keep coming to the table,” Cross said.
The committee did a panel discussion as a sermon one Sunday and presented the process.
On Aug. 5, the congregation voted 33-0 to become a Just Peace church, with two abstentions. Vista Grande became the seventh church in the Rocky Mountain Conference to achieve the designation.
“We only take on missions where we can be relational and not just hand over a check,” Twomey said. “Our missions are representative of social injustices. The bigger piece of it is: How do we break the system that causes these groups to be in need in the first place? It’s about changing the system, not just providing the Band-Aids.”
Missions include Family Promise, helping local homeless families with children; One Nation Walking Together, a nonprofit that helps Native Americans; Inside/Out Youth Services, which supports lesbian, bisexual, transgender, gay intersex and questioning youth from southern Colorado; and El Centro de Los Pobres (The Center for the Poor), a resource center in Avondale for migrant families and workers.
The church participates in the city’s annual Pride Parade and often in rallies for causes including migrant and immigrant justice.
“We ask: How do we get in front of the causes? We don’t say we’ll change it in our lifetimes,” Cross said. “We’re not expected to take on the grief of the world, but we’re not willing to abandon it.”
Added Twomey, “We want our church to be known for what we stand for, a church which strives to live into the teaching of Jesus Christ.”