What some people would call a coincidence, the Rev. Kelly Williams, pastor of Vanguard Church in Colorado Springs, sees as absolute evidence of God’s blessings.—

It’s not happenstance, Williams believes, that he and Tosha, his wife of 28 years, started their Southern Baptist Convention congregation on the fifth anniversary of Williams’ mother departing earthly life because of a drunken driver’s poor decision.

It’s also not a quirk of fate, he says, that the couple’s oldest of five children was born on his mother’s birthday — two weeks past Tosha’s due date. They named her Anastasia, which carries a Greek-Russian origin meaning resurrection.

“It’s the goodness of God, showing us he knows our pain,” Williams said. “I have the philosophy that God winks at us to remind us He hasn’t forgotten the sorrow of our lives, and we need to see how God aligns the good with the bad.”

That attitude, combined with a driving spirit that they have to “take risks to reach the lost,” have shaped the couple’s pastoral work for 25 years.

On March 6, Vanguard Church will celebrate its quarter-century anniversary with a worship service featuring baptisms and a party at its main campus at 3950 N. Academy Blvd.

Since opening in 1997, Vanguard has baptized 3,309 followers, Williams said. At least seven more people will publicly profess their faith and join the flock on March 6.

Church leaders also have worked with its denominational headquarters and other organizations, such as Compassion International in Colorado Springs, to help plant 75 other churches, Williams said. Some are in Colorado, others are on the East Coast and overseas in Norway and Ecuador, for example.

Member Joe Herman said he and his adult son, who has Down syndrome, like attending Vanguard because they feel welcome.

“They’re just good, solid people,” Herman said of the Williamses. “They’re very honest and sincere about what they do.”

The Williamses, who attended Dallas Theological Seminary together, formed their church on the idea that “we are who we are,” and for those who don’t like who they are, “that’s OK,” the couple says.

“We have nothing to hide,”Tosha said.

“And If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear,” Kelly adds.

As Kelly Williams relates in his four books, he and Tosha aren’t afraid of going against the norm.

Here’s one example. During the height of popularity of Harry Potter books and movies, Tosha received permission from the Elder Council to re-create the fictitious wizardry school, Hogwarts.

“The Lord said, ‘Why don’t you use Harry Potter as a bridge to reach the kids who are reading those books,’ so that’s what we did,” said Tosha Williams.

Four hundred kids who were fans showed up to experience the play set. Amid the fun and frivolity, Kelly and Tosha spoke of “The Greatest Story Ever Told” — how God created the world and how Jesus is better than magic.

The unique project generated national media attention and created vast controversy that reached Hollywood. Lawyers threatened to sue the church, Tosha said, but the Williamses stood on their holy ground.

“That set the precedence that we will take risks legally, ethically and morally,” Tosha said, “and we will use culture to reach the lost — in that case, children and families.”

Kelly Williams also cites a prophetic vision he had about Ted Haggard, the former New Life Church founder and pastor, who was accused of using illicit substances and having sexual encounters with men, including a young adult volunteer from his church.

Williams wrote about what became one of Colorado Springs’ most famous contemporary scandals in his book “The Mystery of 23: God Speaks,” published in 2018.

He continues to condemn churches for covering up sexual abuse or paying victims for their silence.

“If you see a public Christian figure that has fallen morally, you can be assured God has sent people privately to him, and if they refuse to deal with their sin privately, I believe God will expose it publicly,” Williams said to The Gazette when the book published.

“And that’s what he did in the use of a gay prostitute from Denver, and the media blitz that came from it.”

Like other churches that have been around for a while, Vanguard has weathered three significant societal changes: the attacks of 9/11, the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike the pandemic’s shutdown of churches, move to online services and decrease in attendance overall, 9/11 had the opposite effect, Williams said.

“A lot of people found their faith again, and even though it was a very grievous time, unlike COVID, it seemed to unify our nation,” he said.

The recession of 2009-2011 hit church finances hard, with Vanguard cutting expenses and laying off staff. Today the church operates a second location in Monument.

Attendance continues to be lower than pre-COVID numbers of 800 to 1,300 people, Williams said, anywhere from 30% to 70% of that now.

But the desire for people to hear spiritual messages is building once again, Williams said he is noticing.

“After COVID, one of the things people could use is something they can identify with,” he said. “We spent two years trying not to die, but we stopped living. We’ve got to reengage and remember we’re human beings created with purpose.”

Williams, the son of a Southern Baptist preacher from Kentucky, heard the call to religious life when he was 12 years old but kept it to himself until he was 17.

“It’s my heritage,” he acknowledges.

Every day, the Williamses say they are shown how the pain of Kelly losing his mother 30 years ago — when he was 20 — isn’t wasted and that her life has purpose, even in death.

There’s the woman who said last week she knows Kelly can relate to the loss in her life because of his experiences. And another parishioner who told Tosha last week that she feels like Vanguard Church sees her.

“We’ve developed this, and it’s reaching into people’s lives and making a difference,” said Tosha.

The beginnings

Kelly and Tosha Williams and a friend began meeting for church services at the Williamses’ house in 1997. The trio grew to 12 attendees and soon 75. They leased space inside another church in Briargate and then met at a middle school before landing at an old movie theater on North Academy Boulevard.

The former property owner fell victim to the advent of megaplexes and went bankrupt.

So when the Williamses took over in 2000, they found a timecard in the machine slot, film left in projectors and cups of Coke on the counter. The unmistakable smell of popcorn and soda lingered long after they bought the building, Kelly Williams said.

And the floors of the traditional theater rooms were sloped for years.

They jackhammered the floor and hauled in piles and piles of dirt to level the ground during a $1.2 million renovation of the 27,500-square-foot theater. It took more than two years to transform the lobby, ticket counter, concession stand and six theater rooms into a house of worship.

Traces of its previous life remain, such as large glass orbs that hold oversized bulbs where snacks were sold and the overhead signs to the individual theater rooms, which are now worship, work, education and play spaces.

“We kept the nostalgia because of the history — people tell us they saw their first movie here or had their first date in this theater,” Kelly Williams said.

A $3.5 million, nearly 50,000-square-foot addition known as Theater 7 followed in 2009, just as the nation’s economy was crashing.

“It was a very dark time for our church,” Williams said. “There was a lot of praying, a lot of fear, a lot of uncertainty — similar to what we’ve just gone through. We took one step at a time.”

Tosha said she thought “at least 1,000 times” that they wouldn’t make it. But they did.

A live band performs on stage during services, where Williams delivers sermons wearing jeans. He casually but strictly adheres to biblical teachings.

Churchgoers receive communion in front of a large wooden cross backlit with a red glow and sit in chairs that recline — like contemporary movie theater seats. Online livestreaming, which started three years before COVID, continues.

Williams has been gathering disciples since the day he and Tosha arrived in the community and looked for someone to help them move heavy stuff into their apartment.

A guy in the complex parking lot had been partying but grabbed two corners of their mattress and walked it into their new home. He became their first convert.

But if a person isn’t ready to read the Bible, they aren’t ready to be a Christian, Williams says.

When that happens, he waits patiently, as he says God has taught him.

“Vanguard seeks to love people into a real relationship with Jesus Christ,” he said.

“We want to create space for people to discover who God wants them to be.”

