Franco Pisani’s cooking classes are a culinary experience mixed with a dash of comedy — a large dash of comedy. His personality is big and generous, and when he announces a new class, it fills up instantly.
Pisani has operated Paravicini’s Italian Bistro in Old Colorado City since 2003. Two years ago, he opened Sopra Antipasto and Wine Bar in the upstairs space above Paravicini’s, giving the customers who pack his restaurants options for dinner. And it gave Pisani a place for events, parties, wine dinners and his cooking classes.
At his late August class, a bounty of fresh squash blossoms inspired him to create a delicious appetizer of blossoms stuffed with cheese and fried. He also made baked stuffed shells Florentine, chicken saltimbocca and black cherry panna cotta.
“If this is your first class, don’t expect to learn (expletive),” he said. “We’re here to have a good time, eat a great meal and drink a lot of wine.”
The first part of his statement should be taken with a grain of salt. His classes are full of cooking tips, what he calls “teaching moments.”
I should know. I started going to his classes when he began offering them at the former Buca de Beppo in early 2000. And I’ve been to most of them — when I can get my ticket in time.
The second part of his statement is more than true: You get a very filling lunch, and the wine does flow.
Here are a few of his teaching moments from that class:
• Pumpkin blossoms are bigger and easier to stuff.
• Use ricotta cheese instead of goat cheese. “I think goat cheese overwhelms the flavor of the delicate blossom,” he said.
• Break eggs into a cup before adding to other ingredients. “It sucks if you get eggshells in the batter mixture,” he said. “Especially if you’re making a big batch of batter and you’re cracking 36 eggs and the shell falls in with the last egg.”
• “When you see ‘Florentine’ on a menu, it means spinach is in the dish,” he said.
• Stuffed shells are a lazy man’s lasagna. “These baked shells have all the same ingredients, without the spinach, as lasagna,” he said. “They just aren’t layered like lasagna.”
• Use fresh spinach instead of frozen cooked spinach. “Cooked spinach is too watery,” he said.
• Drain ricotta in a China hat (strainer). “Teaching moment,” he said. “Put something under the strainer to catch the liquid that separates from the cheese. Toss the liquid.”
• “Saltimbocca means ‘jump in your mouth,’” he said.
• Flatten the chicken breast. “Slice the thicker part of the breast to make it evenly flat,” he said. “Pound it a little,” he said. “Don’t pound it like it owes you money.”
• Fresh sage is a must. “Don’t use the dried crap,” he said. “Fresh sage has more flavor.”
• Using prosciutto: “Don’t buy Parma de Prosciutto for this dish,” he said. “It’s going to be cooked, and that changes the flavor profile. Save the Parma de Prosciutto from Italy for eating fresh. Use the local stuff for this recipe. It costs less.”
• Use merlot in the panna cotta. “Just a little bit for flavor and color,” he said.
• Put the black cherries into the serving cups first. “That way everyone gets some cherries,” he said. “If you mix the cherries into the cream mixture, there’s a good chance some cups will end up without any.”
Pisani’s next class is at noon Oct. 12. Cost is $60. Details: 2802 W. Colorado Ave., 471-8200, facebook.com/pg/ Paravicinis.
