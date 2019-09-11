Susanna Maestas, owner of Susanna’s Comfort Cuisine, offers various dining experiences that include preparing food or meals for delivery in Colorado Springs, catering private parties and cooking classes. One of her most popular events is pop-up experiences.
“I got my inspiration from Brother Luck after going to one of his pop-up themed dinners,” she said. “That was about six years ago. Last year I started doing my own.”
Pop-up dinners are limited to 12 people and fill quickly. Coming Sept. 28 is Maestas’ Vegetarian pop-up dinner, which will have an autumn Southwestern theme. For $65, you get a five-course meal paired with three drinks.
From her prepared food menu, for the end of summer, she is selling Susanna’s pork green chili and her zucchini bread. The chili is made with roasted Pueblo chiles and costs $8 for a large bowl. Zucchini bread is made with squash fresh from her garden and can be ordered with chocolate chips, blueberries or toasted walnuts. Loaves go for $7.
To register for the pop-up dinner or to purchase the chili or zucchini bread, email susanna@susannascomfortcuisine.com. Visit susannascomfortcuisine.com to learn more about her services.
New menu, new hours
Edward Salazar, executive chef at Taste at the Fine Arts Center, 30 W. Dale St., has rolled out a fall menu with dishes such as tomato bisque soup ($7), chorizo-stuffed shrimp ($12), spaghetti squash ($16) and beef short ribs ($20).
New hours at the eatery are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. Pre-theater dining will begin Sept. 26. Details: 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu (click on visit for Taste info).
Something to howl about
Jonathan Martin has been named executive chef of Great Wolf Lodge, 9494 Federal Drive. With 25 years of culinary experience, he has worked in hotels in Washington, D.C., was a chef in the racing industry and catered for movie and television crews in Hollywood.
Check out what he brings to the table at Barnwood restaurant during Pikes Peak Restaurant Week from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6. For $30 (plus tax and tip), you get three courses that include:
• Appetizer choice of chef’s street tacos or smoked chili wings or burrata
• Salad or soup choice of arugula salad, roasted root vegetable salad or butternut squash bisque
• Entrée choice of bison burger or crispy chicken sandwich or rosemary grilled pork chop or shrimp alfredo or roasted half chicken. Choose one family side of mac and cheese, Brussel sprouts with crispy pork belly, or roasted local organic mushrooms.
A week of dining
More than 70 eateries have signed up to participate in Pikes Peak Restaurant Week, Sept. 27 to Oct. 6, hosted by Colorado Restaurant Association — Pikes Peak Chapter and Visit Colorado Springs. Eateries will be offering a discounted multicourse meal for one of three pricing tiers: $15, $30 or $45. Visit tinyurl.com/y2d5uoye.
Pig out
Rocky Mountain Pig Jig takes place at UC Health Park, 4385 Tutt Blvd., 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 21.
There will be an amateur barbecue competition, live music and a kids zone. VIP tickets are $60 and include complimentary food and drink in the VIP banquet hall with covered seating, and access to the BBQ pit; Beer Garden tickets are $30 and include entry to beer garden with samples of craft beer from local breweries; and general admission tickets are $15.
Proceeds benefit NephCure Kidney International. Visit rockymountainpigjig.com.
Free cooking classes
Six local cooking school owners and a personal chef will be featured during the Colorado Springs Women’s Expo with a Cause at Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 21 and noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 22.
Free classes are offered hourly and include: Dan Witherspoon, owner of The Seasoned Chef; Eric Stewart, owner of Boz Catering Kitchen; Cortney Smith and David Cook, owners of Gather Food Studio; Monika Celly, owner of Polka Dots & Curry; Michael Cotton, a personal chef; and Blandine Mazéran, owner of The French Kitchen Culinary Center. General admission is $7 at the door and free for kids younger than 12. Visit womenslivingexpo.com/ColoradoSprings2019.
