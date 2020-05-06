In a normal year, Mother’s Day is one of the most popular times to head to a restaurant for a special breakfast or lavish brunch. But restaurants may not be open yet, so you’ll need a different plan.
Consider creating your happy memories at home by making eggs Benedict. The traditional Benedict is toasted English muffins or thick slices of toast topped with ham, a poached egg and hollandaise sauce.
It’s a classic brunch favorite. Just ask a restaurant owner.
“On a normal Mother’s Day, we poach approximately 700 eggs per store or 5,600 eggs in seven hours as a company,” Randy Price, owner of Urban Egg — A Day Time Eatery, said via email. “That is a lot of eggs.”
If you don’t know how to poach eggs or make hollandaise sauce, then think about using that extra time you have at home to learn some new culinary skills. We got some pointers about getting started down the road to eggs Benedict perfection from a couple of chefs.
First, the eggs
“Eggs Benedict and hollandaise sauce are my absolute favorite brunch item, other than mimosas!” said Kristi Tutt, owner of SourPatchChef and formerly an instructor chef at The French Kitchen.
Most eggs Benedicts are served with two poached eggs. Tutt recommends cracking each egg into separate prep bowls. Have a large slotted spoon ready.
Next, bring a wide pan of water to a boil, reduce the heat to a simmer and add a couple of tablespoons of Prosecco vinegar.
“Acid in the vinegar helps the proteins in the egg whites to coagulate when the eggs are dropped into the water,” she said.
Before putting the eggs in, “I swirl the simmering water in the pan to make a tornado-like funnel,” she said. “Then I pour one of the eggs into the center of the funnel. The edge of the prep bowl is almost touching the water when I slip the egg into the water.”
The swirling water causes the egg white to wrap itself around the yolk.
“Keep the water at a simmer, not a boil, to prevent the yolk from bursting,” Tutt said. “After 1 minute, flip the egg over using a slotted spoon so it doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pan. Then I add the second egg gently to the opposite side of the pan. Don’t worry about swirling the water for the second egg. Use the slotted spoon to coax the egg white around the yolk.”
The cooking time varies depending on the stove.
“On my glass cooktop, I do three and a half minutes for soft boil, five minutes for medium to hard boil,” she said. “On a gas or induction cooktop, I do four and a half minutes for a soft boil, and six-plus minutes for a medium to hard boil.”
Tutt has a video for poaching eggs at sourpatchchef.com/cooking-videos, on her Facebook page and on the YouTube channel. She also has a video for making hollandaise sauce.
And now, the hollandaise
Hollandaise sauce is an egg emulsion, like mayonnaise, only thinner. Beaten egg yolks are combined with butter, lemon juice, salt and water and heated gently while being mixed.
“I like to use clarified butter, or you can simply use melted butter,” Tutt said. “Add melted butter slowly to warmed yolks.”
Tutt places a bowl with the sauce ingredients over a pot of boiling water to create a double boiler to control the temperature and prevent the eggs from overcooking. Temperature control is critical, as excessive temperature can curdle the sauce.
“You could end up with scrambled eggs,” she said.
But she has a fix for that.
“I have some hot water ready when I’m making hollandaise,” she said. “If the yolks start to cook too fast, add a tablespoon of hot water and continue to beat. The sauce should come back together.”
There’s a simpler, almost foolproof method: Use a blender.
Julia Child, in volume 1 of her “Mastering the Art of French Cooking,” writes that hollandaise “is often the most dreaded (sauce to make), as the egg yolks can curdle and the sauce can turn. It is extremely easy and almost foolproof to make in the electric blender. … The technique is well within the capabilities of an 8-year-old child.”