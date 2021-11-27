With consumer costs climbing, the workforce shortage persisting and COVID-19 continuing, will people repeat last year’s record-high charitable giving, as the second year of the pandemic comes to an end?
Or will they hold on tight to their money?
“It’s really anybody’s guess how things are going to play out for this coming season, but the indicators are good that this year will be strong,” said Erin Hannan, vice president of communications for El Pomar Foundation, a private grant maker founded in Colorado Springs in 1937.
Along with the holidays, attention in the last six weeks of the year traditionally turns to philanthropic giving, as people are likely to be more generous, leading nonprofits to bring in the most donations of the year.
A weighty 87% of 630 donors who responded to a July survey by researcher Campbell Rinker planned to continue giving this year, an increase from the 78% who said that in September 2020, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy.
However, more than half of respondents — 59% — said they plan to share their money “more sparingly or carefully” than before. And 17% indicated they will donate less this year.
Bearing the absence of a crystal ball, financial markets could be tampered by inflation and rising costs of consumer goods, Hannan said, which “could play a factor in this year end’s giving.”
Even with federal, state and local pandemic relief funds, nonprofits say demand for services is up, and they need help from the public.
Individual contributions constitute the bulk of philanthropic giving, said Matt Carpenter, executive vice president and chief operating officer at El Pomar Foundation.
About 70% of charitable contributions made nationwide come from individuals, he said, with funds from foundations, corporations and bequests representing “a small piece of the pie.”
Nonprofits depend on giving days
Americans gave a record high $471 billion to nonprofits last year, despite the pandemic, according to Giving USA.
With that in mind, large annual appeals will take place in coming weeks.
The global Giving Tuesday, held this year on Nov. 30, raised $2.5 billion in the U.S. alone last year in the 24-hour period.
The statewide Colorado Gives Day, set for Dec. 7, netted more than $50 million last year in the one-day timeframe.
More than 3,000 nonprofits are participating in the statewide fundraiser this year, including Safe Passage, a Colorado Springs organization that helps sexually or physically abused children and their non-offending caregivers during the criminal investigations.
The organization netted $20,000 from last year’s drive, which funded victim services and operating expenses, said Executive Director Maureen “Mo” Basenberg.
In October, Safe Passage opened the state’s first Children’s Advocacy Center with police detectives, forensic nurses, psychotherapists, case workers and empowerment teachers that assist abused children in one building on Colorado Springs’ westside.
Safe Passage has the same goal this year as last for Colorado Gives Day, Basenberg said, and with the new, larger location is counting on people to respond.
To meet expanding program needs with the new facility, Safe Passage’s overall budget has increased by $300,000 to $1.2 million, she said.
“We’re looking at kids who are the most vulnerable,” she said. “They did nothing wrong. This is pure victimization. They’re completely reliant on us as the responsible adults in society to make sure they are safe and healthy, and we need to make sure that the resources are there to support those kids who have to try to recover from something done to them.”
The organization also is running a capital campaign to pay for the new advocacy center. Of the $2.7 million project cost, 70% has been raised, Basenberg said.
“I think people are still a little cautious,” she said. “Everyone’s still a little uncertain.”
Succumbing to pandemic
Not all nonprofits have been able to ride out the pandemic.
Financial pressures exacerbated by COVID-19 contributed to these losses in Colorado Springs:
• The 36-year-old Ecumenical Social Ministries suspended operations of a vast array of emergency services for the homeless and destitute in March 2020 and permanently shuttered in May 2020.
• REACH Pikes Peak, a nonprofit that served low-income families for nearly 56 years with employment, education and emergency assistance services, shut its doors in October 2020.
• TwoCor, a 16-year-old organization that helped traumatized teens improve their lives and become productive citizens, closed in January.
• Ascending to Health, the city’s only respite center for homeless people convalescing from hospital stays, suspended services in July.
• This past week, Interfaith Hospitality Network announced it would close its Day House after nearly 20 years of operation, where homeless families could rest, look for jobs, bathe, do laundry, finish homework and receive other services on their way to independence.
Leaders of other nonprofits say the demise is unfortunate.
“We, of course, are sorry for any loss of services, especially for families and children,” said R. Lee Patke, Jr., executive director of Greccio Housing, which provides affordable housing for low-income individuals and families.
A new “State of Nonprofits in the Pikes Peak Region” report, which the Pikes Peak Community Foundation undertook over the summer in conjunction with other community programs, shows the pandemic is still disrupting business operations for nonprofits.
In all, 432 local organizations were asked to participate and nearly half did.
Responses echoed what for-profits are facing, said Mina Liebert, director of community impact for the Pikes Peak Community Foundation, which seeks to impact the area through philanthropy.
“The number of volunteers is primarily the biggest issue for many nonprofits,” she said, “which relates to a lot of businesses not being able to find enough workers.”
Half of respondents have seen an increased need for volunteer hours, the survey showed, and 87% pinpoint volunteers as the highest need in the fall, winter and spring.
Financial assistance for operations and marking assistance round out the top three expected needs.
Sixty-three percent said they have plans to expand services, and 38% plan to hire in upcoming months. About half received Paycheck Protection Program loans.
Among the anonymous comments received in the survey: “We’re trying to think creatively about how to re-engage our volunteers,” “Funding remains unpredictable,” “We had to switch to virtual tele-health, which exposed the known digital divide of our very low-income clients” and “Simply put, this has been a crushing year for us — and we anticipate figuring out ways to rebound over time.”
Adding needed expertise
While many nonprofits have been able to adapt to the changes COVID has brought, moving forward in a sustainable way in the future now is a focus and a concern, Liebert said.
A new program Pikes Peak Community Foundation started last year, Resiliency Through Innovation, is teaching nonprofit leaders how their organizations can be solid yet flexible, she said.
Twenty-one local nonprofits are working with BKD CPAs & Advisors to look at finances, operations, leadership, governance and stakeholders’ input.
Top issues, said Steve Sauer, a director with BKD, include improving financial policies and procedures, governance onboarding, job descriptions and training, fundraising strategies and communication planning.
The best way to handle the current challenges, which in general include ongoing staff and volunteer shortages, changes in fundraising from in-person to virtual or hybrid and economic considerations, is with "creativity, grit and the right team of staff, board members and consultants," he said.
“Throughout this process, one item is clear — participating nonprofits care deeply for their work, their constituents and their stakeholders, and embody a culture of excellence and improvement,” Sauer said. “Self-reflection and evaluation are powerful tools.”
Participants say the program, which is free to the organizations, has been invaluable.
Kidpower of Colorado, which teaches child safety and protection skills, experienced “enormous stress” at a time when kids and families most needed its services, said Jan Isaacs Henry, executive director and co-founder.
“The Resiliency Through Innovation initiative is helping our organization do a deep dive into what is most important in our work and how to ensure that we can continue to weather unpredictable events,” she said.
The organization is setting a five-year plan and working on aligning financial goals with objectives.
“While nonprofit organizations always welcome financial assistance, this program offered technical assistance with partners that had areas of expertise that we did not,” Henry said.
The Resiliency Through Innovation program is providing Kids on Bikes a deeper level of understanding about how to enhance its work in earn-a-bike programs, opportunities to ride and bicycle education, said executive director Daniel Byrd.
“It was like going in for a physical exam and realizing there’s a lot of things you can do to improve your own health and wellness, so that you can help others better,” he said.
“It gave us areas of weakness and strength, mirrors to reflect how we can become stronger, so we are far more effective in fulfilling our mission,” he said.