A businesswoman with more than 20 years of experience in economic development, corporate communications, higher education and government affairs in the Cincinnati and northern Kentucky areas has been named as the new president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.

Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer will take over as the organization's top executive Jan. 1, according to an announcement Wednesday by the Chamber & EDC. She will succeed Dirk Draper, who announced in May that he would retire at year's end after more than six years leading the business group.

Reeder Kleymeyer will work alongside Draper for two weeks beginning Nov. 29 to help ensure a smooth transition, the release said.

“Johnna’s successful business track record, wide experience in economic development, and infectious high energy will take our Chamber & EDC to the next level," Mike Juran, the organization's board chairman and head of a local software company, said in a news release. "Most importantly, she is deeply aligned with our mission to create economic prosperity for all in Colorado Springs and surrounding regions.”

As head of the nonprofit Chamber & EDC, Reeder Kleymeyer will lead arguably the top business organization in the Colorado Springs area, which works to attract employers to town and encourages existing ones to expand. It also assists smaller companies with concerns and issues and takes positions on public policy matters.

“I am honored to lead and develop my new team for optimal execution as we implement the board of directors’ strategic priorities," Reeder Kleymeyer said in the news release. "I look forward to collaborating in the community and helping businesses in the Pikes Peak region achieve their development goals. My husband and I look forward to joining the Colorado Springs community.”

According to the news release, Reeder Kleymeyer most recently founded JRK Executive Strategies, a consulting business, "to serve as a short-term executive to advise business and non-profit leaders in identifying their strategies for success, managing organizational change, structuring accountability metrics, and developing high-performing teams."

In 2014, she was named founding chief executive officer for the Regional Economic Development Initiative of Cincinnati, "where she mobilized stakeholders to realize Greater Cincinnati’s full potential by bringing new jobs and capital investment into the communities that are part of the three-state, 15-county region," the news release said. "She was the architect of its regional collaboration model, targeted attraction strategy, and developed and empowered a talented team that always played big on behalf of the organization’s investors.

"For most of Reeder Kleymeyer’s career, she has dedicated herself to assisting communities in achieving their development priorities while helping companies thrive," according to the news release. "Prior to REDI Cincinnati, she was vice president of community relations and economic development for Duke Energy, Ohio and Kentucky, and led community relations, government affairs, and foundation giving for Citigroup Inc. in Kentucky. Early in her career, she directed a chamber of commerce and downtown development corporation in Tennessee."

Reeder Kleymeyer has a master of business administration from Thomas More University in Kentucky and a bachelor of arts degree in communication from the University of Memphis. She's also a graduate of the Oklahoma University Economic Development Institute.