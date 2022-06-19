For some, work time is also family time.

Small businesses are the lifeblood of the U.S. economy, the Small Business Administration says; in Colorado, nearly half of employees work for small businesses. And among those small businesses, family businesses are the backbone, said Janna Hoiberg, a family businesses specialist in Colorado Springs and author of “The Family Business: How to be in Business with the People You Love, Without Hating Them.”

As that title suggests, running a family business poses a unique set of challenges. Without clear distinctions between professional and personal boundaries, working with family can take a toll, Hoiberg cautions. And those personal connections can make it tough to carry on the business after a keenly felt loss; Andy’s Meat Market closed this year after 70 years in business after the death in December of Karen Aibner, considered “the heart and soul” of Andy’s by son Jonathan. Similarly, family members decided this year to permanently close another Colorado Springs institution, El Taco Rey, after the death last year of matriarch Rosemary Aguilar.

But there are ample rewards, too. Here are just a few examples of finding the joy in working with family or carrying on the family business.

Manny’s Main Barber Shop

Johnny Sigala grew up in his dad’s barber shop. As a little boy, the youngest of eight siblings, he would spend time in his dad’s shop sweeping hair, shining shoes and listening to the customers joke with his dad in a special kind of conversation he calls “barber shop talk.”

“They (the customers) join in, we have our conversations during the day, you know, everybody has their opinions,” Johnny said. “... It’s never an argumentative environment at all. We joke, and it’s pure barber shop.”

Johnny’s dad, Manny Sigala, bought the shop, a little strip-mall storefront at 376 Main St. south of Colorado Springs in 1960 after he left barber college, an opportunity the G.I. bill afforded him after he served in the Korean War.

Johnny started cutting hair in his dad’s shop full time at 19. He cut hair with six of his siblings throughout his years there. When he started, they charged $4 a cut. Now Johnny’s prices are up to $20.

“You just grew with the shop like that,” Johnny said. “And then watching my brothers do it, my dad do it, my sister do it — I just flowed right into it also. I wanted to be part of the family business. So it rolled and it was great.”

With retro barber chairs and faded posters on the very same walls his dad worked inside, there’s no doubt the store has aged. But for Johnny, it’s the customers that keep the shop alive.

“I’ve seen four or five generations over 30 years,” Johnny said. “It’s weird when I first started and you give a kid his first haircut, then, you know, 22 years later he’s bringing his kid in for his haircut, but we cut his dad’s hair and his grandpa’s hair. This is a generational shop.”

Manny died in 2014, two years after he stopped cutting hair at age 82. At 49, Johnny is the only child of Manny’s still cutting hair.

“I’m going to go as long as I can,” Johnny said. “I have 30 years already and if I go as long as my dad, I still have another 30 years to go.”

Richardson Family Dental

Richardson Family Dental has its roots in a family of dentists five generations deep.

Steve Richardson, 55, owns and operates a small dental office at 5865 Lehman Drive that focuses on dental hygiene and restorative tooth care. He took over from another dentist after spending some time working in his uncle’s dental office in Colorado Springs. The two offices eventually merged to become Richardson Family Dental after Richardson’s uncle retired. Now Richardson’s son, 28-year-old Kyle, works with him, as well as Steve’s wife, who fills in at the front office once a week, and his sister-in-law, who is the office manager.

“I’ve always enjoyed it from the beginning,” Steve said of working with family. “ … We get to see each other every day … it’s just great having everybody here.”

Steve’s grandfather worked as a dentist in Oklahoma; a generation before that, his great-grandfather was a dentist in Chicago.

To help ward off potential family conflict, Richardson Family Dental put in a system of scheduling and delegation of tasks that best suits each family employee.

“That was a little nerve wracking at first; you never know how things work out with family,” Steve said. “But it’s been awesome.”

Borders Decks

Rusty Brischle was tired of the corporate world. He had worked for two decades in sales and delivery at Schwan’s Home Delivery, and he was ready to start his own business fixing decks.

But that was more than 20 years ago. Now retired, Brischle has his grandson Shaulin Rinaldis, granddaughter Stohry Rinaldis and their spouses run the business he started — Borders Deck Care, now called Borders Decks.

The band of family members are a close-knit group of employees led by 27-year-old Shaulin. Together they design, build, refinish and repair decks around El Paso and Douglas counties.

“We’ve become well-known for providing a specific level of deck,” Shaulin said. “Not just one level but being able to provide a high level of deck that people want, but is also very practical.”

During Shaulin’s high school graduation from an eight-person class in Moffat, near the San Luis Valley, the students stood up to share what they were planning to do next. Many spoke of college. Shaulin said he would work for his grandpa.

“I wanted to have a job or career that allowed me to have a good amount of family time and be family focused,” Shaulin said. “I didn’t want to be part of a corporation or have a huge ladder of people above me. So working for him, I learned the trades.”

That fit in well with Rusty’s desire to keep the business in the family.

“Otherwise, you just have to sell it to a stranger,” Rusty said as the family sat around the kitchen table. “So yeah, I’d much rather pass it on down to a family member. And he’s pretty good at what he does,” he added of Shaulin.

Shaulin’s grandma heard the comment from across the table.

“No, he’s not good,” she said. “He’s excellent.”

Harding Nursery

Sharon Harding-Shaw, now in her 60s, remembers wrapping freshly dug-up trees with her sister Debbie on their parents’ property as girls. The two helped out at their parents Joan and Billie’s tree nursery off Powers Boulevard on the east side of Colorado Springs.

Over the years, nurturing blue spruce, junipers and the other plants at the nursery became a way of life for the Harding family.

What started as a 3-acre tree nursery in 1957 flourished into a family operation with more than 42 full-time employees serving wholesale and retail branches of the business. Harding Nursery also expanded to 12 acres and eventually spread to Calhan with a grow farm and greenhouse lot, in addition to a grow operation in Idaho.

Sharon brought her expertise with a degree in landscape horticulture nursery management from Colorado State University. She and her husband, Terry, a landscape contractor, now operate the business alongside her sister Debbie, her son Dustin, her daughter Kristen and Kristen’s husband, Chad.

“Everybody’s in charge of kind of different things,” Sharon said.

Her dad died in 2021 shortly after his 90th birthday; he and Joan were married for 70 years. Though no longer in charge of the business, Joan still lives in their house on the original 3 acres and makes lunch for the rest of the family every day.

“There’s really not many things that are any more satisfying than planting a plant and watching it grow and then harvesting it,” Sharon said.

“There’s great satisfaction in that.”