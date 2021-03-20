While Colorado Springs celebrates its sesquicentennial this year, Platte Floral is celebrating its own landmark anniversary: 100 years in business.
In turning 100, Platte Floral joins a select club of local businesses that have reached the century mark and beyond, including The Broadmoor, Bennett Shellenberger Realty, Olson Plumbing & Heating and Patsy's Candies. While it's had slightly different names over those 100 years — Platte Florist, Platte Avenue Floral — it's always been at the same location on Platte. The building has changed, though, with three remodels just in the last four decades.
Those remodels came courtesy of Mel and Dianna Tolbert, who became owners in 1981; they had come two years earlier from Wisconsin, where Mel had managed several shops. He managed Platte Floral for those two years before assuming ownership.
Recent years have been tough — last year because of COVID, Dianna says, and before that, the death of Mel in 2017 from injuries sustained in an auto-pedestrian accident; he was 79.
"The day he was killed, I wanted to just say, 'Close the doors'," Dianna says. The business was Mel's baby; she had managed giftware but knew nothing, she says, about flowers or the greenhouse operation.
"She had to jump in with both feet and do it all," says Caroline Daniels, who has worked at Platte Floral for more than a dozen years — and was a loyal customer for decades before that. Complicating things, Mel hadn't left a will, so Dianna was in probate for 2 1/2 years; the one business account that her name was on was payroll, which helped her keep Platte Floral alive.
"He had always told me, 'If something happens to me, sell it ASAP.' Now it's four years later," Dianna says. "and we're still going."
A passion for flowers
Flowers, Dianna says, were her husband's passion. A native of New York, he worked for a florist as a high schooler.
He later served in the Peace Corps, training Brazilian farmers in horticulture. He was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin in Madison, where he studied agriculture, and later earned a master's in marketing and advertising. According to his obituary, he and a friend taught floral management and advertising at the University of Ohio in extension classes.
In addition to his green thumb, Mel had a talent for marketing, Dianna says.
"He loved doing advertising," she says. "He liked to write the ads. If someone else wrote one, he'd say, 'I don't like that, say this instead.'''
One of his missions at Platte Floral was to grow the business; for a time in the '80s, he added two stores — one on the north side of the city, the other on the south side. But it was hard to maintain a trio of stores and to find staff for them, Dianna says. One store closed after five years or so; the other lasted for eight or nine years.
At the heart of the business has always been the flowers. Mel was a world traveler, visiting six continents and 75 countries; some of those trips were to meet with growers where, Dianna says, you might see mile after mile of flowers. Platte Floral's flowers come largely from two companies — a broker in Miami and one in California; the flowers from Miami, Dianna says, originate in South America, Africa and Australia.
Some things don't change in the flower business; as far as holiday sales, Valentine's Day is the biggest for one-day sales while Mother's Day sales are bigger overall but spread out through the week. People's tastes don't seem to have changed much, Dianna says, though she has noticed a desire for flowers with a longer-lasting fragrance and for more unusual flowers such as Japanese sweet peas, available only one month a year. And instead of the traditional "roundy moundy," some are looking for more sophisticated flower arrangements.
Corporate business has declined as some companies have shifted to easy-to-maintain artificial plants, she says. Delivery driver complaints, meanwhile, have increased as the city has gotten bigger and more congested and other drivers "are getting crazier."
Platte Floral faces competition from not just other flower shops but from grocery stores, from Walmart to King Soopers to Safeway, that have floral operations.
"What we've tried to do is focus on service," Dianna says. It's that service, that personal attention given to someone coming in for ideas for a bouquet for their mother or their spouse, that has helped Platte Floral blossom for a century, she says.
Still, she says, "Retail is rough, it really is." Though she has kept her second job in real estate, she's also at the flower shop seven days a week. "I don't get a day off," she notes.
The reach of COVID
The pandemic has made things even tougher.
Pandemic-related restrictions meant Platte Floral had to shut down for several weeks in 2020. Some plants are harder to come by as many growers didn't survive the shutdowns. Fewer gatherings, from weddings to funeral services to corporate events, cut into business. And walk-in traffic has slowed as some people have been skittish about returning to stores — especially the older folks who make up much of Platte Floral's most loyal customers, Daniels says.
On the other hand, Daniels says, "the neighborhood is changing. We're getting more younger people in the neighborhood and they're coming in." Another plus: The pandemic saw a surge in interest in gardening and a greater demand for houseplants to brighten homes that double as workplaces. And deliveries are up as people stay at home, Daniels says.
As for the future of Platte Floral, "I'm hoping to keep it going," Dianna says. The Tolberts have no children to keep it in the family, though.
"I'm over 75, so I'd eventually like to retire — or at least get a day off once in a while," she says. So her hope is that "someone down the road will think enough of the business to take it over."
Daniels points out the greenhouse, among the largest in the Springs, could be in demand. "Everyone thinks that would be a great place to grow pot," she says. "But Mr. Tolbert would not have been gung-ho about that."