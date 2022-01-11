The game of bridge was Toshiko “Toshi” Yingst’s passion, and the Colorado Springs Bridge Center not just “like” a second home.
On any given afternoon, she could be found at the center on North 17th St., head bent over her cards (she usually played East, sometimes West). When the earlier game wrapped, she’d often grab some dinner, then head back for more.
“And then she wouldn’t come home until 11 o’clock at night. She would get home after I did, after curfew,” said her granddaughter Marisa Meyers, 38. “The center was such an important part of her life" ... and by extension, an important part of “all of our lives.”
Yingst died Nov. 26, less than two weeks after tests confirmed the colon cancer she’d been diagnosed with five years ago had metastasized to her liver.
Her family and friends gathered Monday at the center — the day that would have marked Yingst’s 91st birthday — to celebrate her life, her love of bridge and of the second family she met playing it.
Club vice-president Howard Donaldson said that family is better for having known her. Better bridge players, and better people.
“There are good players who play well and accrue a lot of points, but what made her a great player, in my view, is that she would take the time to mentor others, to help others, to teach others,” Donaldson said. “She is, in many respects, the face of the bridge center.”
Yingst’s dramatic story began long before she first made her mark on the Springs bridge scene.
She was born in Tokyo on Jan. 10, 1931, the oldest of three daughters. Her father was a lawyer whose practice took the family to Korea — where, during World War II, they were incarcerated in a POW camp. Yingst's father died in the camp when she was 12. Two years later, she was able to escape with her mother and two sisters and return to Japan.
She was 21 and attending school to learn Ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arranging, when she met Benjamin F. Yingst, Jr., who was stationed in Japan with the Air Force. The two married and moved back to Benjamin’s Pennsylvania hometown, where they raised a son and daughter, and, in 1961, Yingst earned her U.S. citizenship.
“That was an important thing for her, to come here and become a U.S. citizen,” Meyers said. “And also to learn English. She taught herself English … from watching TV.”
It was also in Pennsylvania that Yingst got her introduction to the game that would define her later decades.
“She started playing when I was, like, in junior high in the 1960s and 70s,” said Yingst’s daughter, Alice Vanderford, 68. “She started playing party bridge, then she started competing, and then, when we moved here (to Colorado Springs), that’s when it really took off.”
When Benjamin died in 1987, Vanderford said that bridge is what kept her mom afloat after losing “the love of her life.”
At that time, Yingst didn’t even know how to drive. A fellow bridge club member taught her when she was 60, and Yingst got her license. It made getting to the games much easier.
The bridge center “saved her emotionally and mentally,” Vanderford said. “She’d played bridge before, but here was where her passion was truly born. She became devoted to being the best player she could possibly be.”
She helped everyone around her do the same after moving to the Springs and joining the club in 1980, two years after the building was constructed.
“She was all enthused to have one place to go to play all her bridge,” said long-time bridge club member Bob Wingeard, speaking at the Monday gathering. “She was almost a novice when she got here. She quickly became an expert, a teacher. She affected bridge here probably more than any single person.”
Wingeard wasn’t the only club member to recall the party held at the center after Yingst earned 10,000 Masterpoints, the first from the unit ever to do so. When she addressed her fellow club members, the famously humble, wry-witted master thanked them all for making the mistakes that made her win possible.
Yingst’s friend and bridge partner Ann Parker said watching her play in some of the nation’s biggest tournaments — against “those big boys” and yet never flinch, against anyone — was a thing to behold.
“Toshi was fearless. And when she left you knew she’d beaten the pants off of you, but you were more than happy to help her carry her hot water to the next table,” said Parker.
When Yingst wasn’t playing bridge, she was teaching, and inspiring, others.
“Toshi got people enthused about going to tournaments and playing at a higher level,” said club member and tournament director Bonnie Bagley. “When you’re first learning to play … it’s like you don’t want to play against the big guys. It’s scary. But Toshi encouraged people to play up. She said, ‘Your game won’t get better unless you play against other people and challenge yourself.'”
Yingst last visited the bridge center in July 2021, the first day of in-person play since the start of a pandemic that hit Unit 360 of the American Contract Bridge League especially hard. Colorado’s first casualty to COVID-19 was a member, and the infection led to a super-spreader event that left six members dead and dozens more sickened and in the hospital.
The loss of friends, coupled with the pandemic shut-down, was a hard blow to her mother, said Vanderford.
“You know, emotionally and mentally it took a lot out of her, that she didn’t have that every day anymore. And not just for my mom but a lot of other people who were older. It really had a huge impact on all of them,” Vanderford said.
“I know it was hard for her physically to go back that day in July, but she wanted to. It was important for her to be there. She loved this game so much, and she loved this bridge club.”
