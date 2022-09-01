It's bye-bye Buttermilk.

Colorado Springs businessman J.W. Roth closed his north-side Buttermilk Breakfast & Burgers restaurant in late July and will replace it with Notes, a music venue that also will serve food and drinks. Notes is targeted to open Sept. 30.

Roth opened Buttermilk in March 2020 at the Polaris Pointe retail and commercial center, southeast of Interstate 25 and North Gate Boulevard. Originally called Buttermilk, A Breakfast Eatery, the restaurant was renamed as it expanded its menu to include burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs and other items.

Buttermilk occupied a 4,000-square-foot building that formerly housed the Mikado Asian Bistro; Roth said he bought the property because it came up for sale at a favorable price and because it was next door to his Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern and his Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, a live-music venue.

Roth said he launched Buttermilk as a breakfast concept, which he felt the city's north side lacked at the time.

Though he said Buttermilk's sales were fine, Roth said he's now increasingly focused on the music aspect of all of his assets and properties.

His Springs-based Notes Live entertainment company has proposed an 8,000-seat outdoor amphitheater on 18 acres in Polaris Pointe, south of Boot Barn Hall and the Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern. Roth's company also plans music and entertainment venues in suburban Atlanta and outside Nashville.

"We're moving toward almost a 100% music-centric company," Roth said. "So we're taking all of our properties and we're building a music-centric piece to all of our properties. Buttermilk was an outlier for us. I bought that property simply because it was an opportunistic buy for me. The folks were losing it that had it, and I was able to pick it up very inexpensively."

The new Notes will host live music performances Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Roth said. The venue will serve as a place for up-and-coming local bands and artists to make names for themselves, he said.

"If they're not big enough to put 500 to 1,000 people in Boot Barn Hall, we'll put them in Notes," Roth said.

On Mondays and Thursdays, Notes will feature music from a disc jockey or from a new jukebox-like music system, in which customers can select their own tunes. Tuesdays will be set aside for karaoke and possibly trivia.

Notes will have a full bar and offer burgers, wings, nachos and other bar food similar to what's served at Boot Barn Hall. A Saturday and Sunday brunch at Notes also will be similar to what's available at Boot Barn Hall.

The Buttermilk concept isn't gone altogether; some of the restaurant's menu items have been moved to the Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern, Roth said.