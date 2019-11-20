A fast-growing Colorado Springs technology company plans to add 186 employees during the next four years after receiving a promise of $550,000 in local and state economic development incentives to expand.
BombBomb, which now employs 156 people to develop software that makes it easier to record, send and track videos in email, text and social media, spent $1 million to add 10,000 square feet of space to the 18,700 it leases in the Wells Fargo Tower, 90 S. Cascade Ave. The company told city officials it plans to hire 186 new employees by 2024, with 20% recruited from elsewhere, who would earn an average annual wage of $82,642.17. The jobs will be in software and product development, sales and marketing, customer service and other roles.
The Colorado Springs City Council is scheduled to vote Nov. 26 to grant the company $14,310 in sales and use tax rebates on construction materials and business equipment if BombBomb, along with spending the $1 million, hires at least 10 employees by year’s end, according to a proposed agreement with the city. Council members gave unanimous preliminary approval Nov. 12 to the deal, which the city’s Economic Development estimates would generate $255 million in economic output by 2024.
Members of the Colorado Economic Development Commission also approved a $293,660 grant in December to BombBomb if it promised to expand in Colorado rather than open an office in Atlanta or Indianapolis. The company told the state it expects to create up to 214 full-time jobs in sales, marketing, customer service, development, product design, operations and management during the next five years.
The Downtown Development Authority also has approved $250,000 in incentives over four years, based on the number of people BombBomb plans to hire who will work in the downtown area earning a higher-than-average salary.
The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC released a statement Tuesday confirming BombBomb’s expansion plans and the incentive deals. The company, which has no plans to open offices elsewhere, would receive the city and state incentives only if it hires the required number of employees during the next four years.
“The support we got locally was an important factor in our decision to grow our presence in Colorado Springs,” BombBomb CEO Conor McCluskey said in the chamber release.
“As we get bigger, we may have other offices, but the vast majority of our employees and operations will be in Colorado Springs. It is a good place to build a business. We love the quality of life and our young employees love the buzz of downtown with new restaurants and entertainment choices. People are excited about staying downtown.”
McCluskey and a co-founder started BombBomb in 2006 while working for billboard giant Lamar Advertising after failing to find a vendor that could send a video message to his clients. McCluskey built a software platform to embed the video in an email message and was the company’s only employee for four years before a mention in a real estate blog helped sales take off.
“BombBomb is a wonderful success story of a homegrown company,” Chamber CEO Dirk Draper said in the release. “As an anchor company in our downtown, we’re so pleased that they will be adding great jobs in our community, as well as continue to add to the vibrancy of our downtown core.”
BombBomb nearly ran out of cash in 2013 but survived and has grown by moving into the business-to-business market, recently enabling its software to work seamlessly with customer relationship management software, McCluskey said. The company sells products to clients in the real estate, automotive and financial services industries in all 50 states and in 42 countries.
The company made Inc. magazine’s list of fastest-growing companies in 2016 and the magazine’s list of “Best Places to Work” this year (one of nine in Colorado). BombBomb was named a “Colorado Company to Watch” in 2017 and won best place to work awards last year from Colorado Biz magazine and this year from BuiltIn Colorado.
“BombBomb exemplifies the growing tech sector downtown, because employers like BombBomb know that a walkable, exciting urban environment helps to attract top talent,” said Susan Edmondson, executive director of the Downtown Development Authority. “We are excited to support BombBomb as they grow and thrive in the heart of the city.”
Other technology companies in the downtown area include software developers Altia, Formstack and Insurance Technologies as well as aerospace-focused startups at the Catalyst Campus, she said.
Contact Wayne Heilman 636-0234 Facebook www.facebook.com/wayne.heilman