Other incentives approved by CEDC

The Colorado Economic Development Commission also Thursday approved three other incentive packages for unnamed companies, listed under the following code names:

• Up to $5.25 million for Project Altitude, a communications company that wants to expand its staff by 300 people during the next eight years in either Denver or Atlanta with engineering, information technology, sales and other jobs paying an average annual salary of $114,411. The company has 6,000 employees, including 600 in Colorado.

• Up to $1.21 million for Project Orchid, a Fortune 500 company that does research in undisclosed therapies, that operates a lab in Colorado employing 65 people and wants to add another 62 people during the next eight years in the Boulder, Indianapolis or Minneapolis areas for biologists and chemists that would receive an average annual salary of $135,484.

• Up to $940,391 for Project Jungle, a small Australia company that provides software that streamlines customer fulfillment and origination processes in the financial services industry. The company wants to expand its staff by 105 people during the next year years in Denver, San Francisco or Charlotte, N.C., with the software and engineering jobs paying an average annual salary of $100,810.