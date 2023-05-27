Colorado Springs Mayor-elect Yemi Mobolade broke invisible barriers in more than ways than one when he was elected on May 16, leaders in the local Black community said this week, expanding opportunities for new kinds of leadership in the city's top elected seat.

A political independent, he is the first non-Republican-affiliated mayor since voters started electing candidates to the position 45 years ago.

With a background in business and evangelical ministry leadership, he has never held public office.

On June 6, he officially will be sworn in as Colorado Springs' 42nd mayor — the second Black person in the city's history to serve in the role and the first to be elected to it.

"It made me very proud of our community," Peggy Shivers, a philanthropist and key figure in the local classical and jazz music scene, said of Mobolade's victory. "I came here in 1979. That would not have been possible at all (then) … I think we're becoming more open and more loving, a kinder community."

Mobolade follows in the footsteps of Leon Young before him. Young became the city's first Black mayor when he stepped into the position on an interim basis in 1997, after former Mayor Bob Isaac retired early and resigned from the seat.

Young was elected to the City Council in 1973 and appointed vice mayor in 1981, a position he served until 1997. After serving a short time as mayor, Young continued to serve on the City Council until he died in 2004.

Mobolade and Young are among a handful of the city's mayors who are not White men, serving almost back-to-back in recent decades. They include Mary Lou Makepeace, who served as mayor from 1997 to 2003 and was the first woman to hold the seat, and Lionel Rivera, the first Hispanic mayor in Colorado Springs history, who served from 2003 to 2011.

Mobolade's most recent election is likely to inspire more people, including those from historically disenfranchised communities, to pursue their dreams — political or otherwise, Black leaders said.

"He provides a symbol for other aspirants to the position," said Juanita Martin, co-founder of television and video production company Black Beat Productions and a native of Colorado Springs.

"This is definitely momentous. I think he has an opportunity to show that the doors are open, that if you push hard enough, believe in yourself and rally other people to believe in you, you can achieve your goals."

The new mayor-elect's message of unity on the campaign trail spoke to the greater community, Black leaders said. They believe in Mobolade's ability to deliver on it.

As an unaffiliated candidate, Mobolade brought people together from all backgrounds, political ideologies and lived experience, said Ben Anderson, a pastor at Solid Rock Christian Center, who has worked with the mayor-elect on the board of the nonprofit COS I Love You. That was evidenced in the diversity and number of people who attended Mobolade's election night watch parties during the city's regular and mayoral runoff elections, he said.

"You could see people from all walks of life there, young, old, maybe with different political views," Anderson said. "He was able to bring everyone together. I haven't seen that in this city."

Mobolade will need to keep that spirit of unity alive as he steps into office, building trust with residents, business leaders and colleagues, former District 49 Superintendent Ron Wynn said.

"People are looking for new ideas, new innovations. … He's going to get some pushback, no doubt about that. Everyone does. I think if people open their minds and listen — and he has to listen as well — I think he'll move the city forward in the next four years."

Anderson said Mobolade could face challenges from some people who might not be willing to accept a mayor who is a person of color, but they are fewer than those who embrace him.

"We can't be naive enough to think that race doesn't still exist, but I think love conquers all of that. … I don't think it'll be as overt and as blatant as we may think, but I still feel like, of course there are pockets of people that do not accept this," he said. "Is it a majority? No, it's not a majority. The majority spoke already."

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Mobolade promised if elected he would address critical issues such as the housing crisis, public safety, homelessness, infrastructure and water availability, but he should also work toward expanding educational opportunities and rebuilding trust between law enforcement and residents, leaders said.

He should champion city collaborations with higher education institutions such as the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, Pikes Peak State College and others, Wynn said.

"Having a good education base will allow people more opportunities to get good-paying jobs … and we need to make adjustments so the minority community has an opportunity to get an education and get their foot in the door," he said.

"When you have scholarships available for students of low socioeconomic status, and I think when you get that first student out of high school and out of college, it will (inspire) other family members."

As the city continues growing and technology changes, those educational opportunities will translate to economic opportunities for the Springs, he said. The city will have a wider pool of qualified workers to fill highly skilled jobs and build the necessary infrastructure as new employers and more residents come to town, he said.

Police reform is also another important issue, particularly for people of color, Anderson and Wynn said. The city has taken steps to improve trust between the public and local police, such as forming the Law Enforcement Transparency and Advisory Commission that in part makes policy recommendations and provides feedback to the City Council, but more work must be done, Anderson said.

"There have really been inroads to increase communication between people of color and the Police Department … but for some reason we haven't seen that transferred into justice for everyone," he said.

Wynn, who was a police officer before his career in education, said communication is key.

"If those doors of communication are open, that's where trust is built. If Yemi spends time on the southeast part of Colorado Springs, where a lot of Asian Americans, Hispanic residents and other minorities live, and listens to what those people's needs are, he will find a way to help them build trust with the police," Wynn said.

"… Once Yemi talks to those communities about what they like to see in policing and that's communicated with (Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez), that's going to show people we are working to try to help each other and bridge that gap."

Mobolade previously told The Gazette that forging good relationships is something he's doing with local law enforcement.

"We have already been in the foxhole together trying to bridge that relationship with the Black and Brown communities, so I've been doing the work already," Mobolade previously said ahead of the May 16 runoff.

Wynn said recruiting more minority police officers can also help in that endeavor.

"When they show up to do their job … I think it’s going to build more to build trust. People might say, 'Hey, I can speak to that officer? Because he looks like me,'" he said.

Mobolade must also focus on delivering the promises he made during his campaign, Wynn said.

"He needs to do everything possible to uphold what he told the taxpayers. … If people see you're doing that or trying to do that, they'll respect you," he said.

To do that, Martin said Mobolade needs to forge a good relationship with the nine-member City Council. On April 4, voters elected four new members to the dais.

Under Colorado Springs' strong mayor form of government, Mobolade will act as the city's chief executive officer and will enforce laws and ordinances, create a strategic plan for the city and submit an annual budget to the council, among other duties. The council is the legislative body that guides and determines land use decisions, as one example, and oversees Colorado Springs' four-service utility.

"He'll do what he can do, but he has to do that in concert with the City Council," she said.

In the end, Mobolade must work for the good of the whole city, Shivers said.

"I just want him to be good for all of us — Black, White or whatever," she said. "I always say that it's we who live in the community who make the community what it is."