Receiving unsolicited gifts can bring a smile to anyone's face, so when a Colorado Springs nonprofit received a multimillion-dollar donation from MacKenzie Scott, they were more than smiling.

Scott, a philanthropist and novelist formerly married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has given $38.8 million to Junior Achievement USA, a Colorado Springs-based nonprofit aimed at giving young people tools for economic and academic success.

The organization, which operates in 26 communities around the country providing financial literacy and career readiness, plans to use the donation to enhance its business infrastructure, improve the accessibility of learning materials and further the organization's mission of inclusion.

"We greatly appreciate the incredible generosity of MacKenzie Scott for this amazing gift to our organization," Jack E. Kosakowski, president and CEO of Junior Achievement USA, said in a news release.

Scott, who signed the Giving Pledge in May 2019, agreeing to give away at least half of her wealth away over the course of her life, has a "no strings attached" giving style, leaving the use of her donations up to the nonprofits she supports, according to Forbes.

For Junior Achievement's donation, that was certainly the case, Ed Grocholski, JA's chief marketing officer, said.

"There are no stipulations to it," Grocholski said. "Her giving focus is creating access to students. Her thing is to eliminate barriers in communities so all kids have opportunities. And so I think we aligned with that."

Junior Achievement plans to update its day-to-day back-end of its business technology and operations so staff can focus more on services and programming rather than clerical tasks. The donation will also be used to give more learning options to deaf and blind students and bring in subject-matter experts to ensure the programming they deliver is inclusive to people of all backgrounds.

Creating changes like that was an effort Junior Achievement already wanted to make, Grocholski said. With Scott's donation, those enhancements can be fast- tracked.

"The great thing about MacKenzie Scott's approach to things is she is funding things that are not necessarily a priority for other funders," Grocholski said.

Since her donation can be dedicated toward making the organization more efficient, funds from other donors will go further, Grocholski said.

In order to manage a donation of that size, Grocholski said the organization will create plans that its board of directors will review before expenditures are made.

The donation is the largest in the nonprofit's 103-year history, the news release said.

"There's a feeling of validation, because we worked so hard, especially coming out of a pandemic," Grocholski said. "Just having this recognition from someone like this ... people just are incredibly positive and very excited."