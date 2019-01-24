Two high-profile families have given Colorado Springs-based FoodMaven another $10 million to make additional acquisitions and develop technology.
FoodMaven employs more than 90 people to operate an online marketplace for surplus food in Colorado Springs and Denver but plans to expand to 100 cities nationwide during the next five years.
The funding comes from members of the Walton family and the Pritzker family through its Tao Capital Partners investment fund. Walton Enterprises, which is the largest shareholder of retail giant Walmart, led an $8.6 million financing round a year ago and is the largest outside investor in FoodMaven. Tao Capital has invested in high-profile startups Tesla, SpaceX and Uber and is owned by members of the Pritzker family that founded Hyatt Hotels Corp.
FoodMaven plans to complete another major investment round totaling up to $70 million by late in the first quarter or early in the second quarter of this year, said CEO Patrick Bultema. Both rounds will fund expansion into new markets, including Dallas and five other cities this year and 10 to 15 cities next year.
FoodMaven this month acquired Anderson Boneless Beef, a Denver distributor and processor of custom, fresh beef.
Bultema said FoodMaven also will use the money it has raised to develop software for logistics and efficiency, making it easier for customers to buy from the company and making its pricing more transparent.
As part of Tao’s investment, Isaac Pritzker will join FoodMaven’s board as an observer; the board also includes a Walton family member and Rob Lewis, father of FoodMaven co-founder Dan Lewis. Other directors include former Whole Foods CEO Walter Robb, former Flexential and ViaWest CEO Nancy Phillips and Galvanize co-founder Chris Onan.
“We are deeply grateful for our investment partners who share our vision of a for-profit, for-impact company, addressing issues in the food system that leads to so much food waste,” Bultema said. “It’s clear (that) Isaac, as well as Tao Capital, have both deep expertise and passion for transforming food for the better.”