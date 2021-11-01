Colorado Springs-based defense information technology contractor Boecore has been awarded a software development subcontract from Northrop Grumman for work on the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) program.
Boecore CEO Kathy Boe said the company has hired six employees and could add up to 100 more during the next six years to complete the subcontract at Northrop Grumman's facility in Roy, Utah. Boecore has hired 42 employees so far this year and plans to add 25 more by year's end to its 270-person staff for the Northrop Grumman subcontract and other contracts.
The GBSD program will replace the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile system during a 50-year period. Northrop Grumman won a $13.3 billion, 8½-year contract in September 2020 to develop, design and build the new system by 2029.