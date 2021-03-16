Colorado Springs barbecue fans have a new place to find smoked meat

If you lived in Fountain from 1995 until 2007, the name Gold Tooth Annie’s might sound familiar. It was a beloved café at the corner of Ohio and Main streets in downtown Fountain, owned by Michael and Lei Hudgins. When Michael lost his wife, he closed the eatery.
Fast forward to February. Hudgins has reopened the eatery at 205 Main St. in Security. The mobile food trailer is parked next to a vacant Diamond Shamrock station, which Hudgins is remodeling to become the next generation Gold Tooth Annie’s barbecue and catering.
“Smoking meat is a passion of mine. Lei was a from-scratch cook,” he said. “I have a chef using her recipes for all our sides and desserts. I do the barbecue and smoked meats. My girl (Lei) was my shooting star.”
Back in the day, when Gold Tooth Annie's was a full-service eatery, the ‘cue was offered only on Thursday evenings.
“It became so popular that we made enough on that night to cover our overhead for the whole week just on that one night,” he said. “Brisket and ribs were popular, but the smoked chicken was the bestseller.”
The menu includes pulled pork sandwich, spareribs, brisket, chicken and sausage sandwich. Plates come with the choice of two sides, which include coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, baked beans and cornbread special on Thursdays. Plates cost from $11.50 to $14.
“I tried to smoke chicken the first day we opened, but it was too much of a mess to clean up in this little trailer. Once that kitchen is finished, I’ll do the chickens again.”
I couldn’t resist taking home a sample of brisket, ribs and pulled pork. Every bite was juicy and perfectly smoked. As a matter of fact, it’s some of the best smoked meat I’ve had — so good it doesn’t need a drop of barbecue sauce. And the sides were spot-on too. I can hardly wait to go back, especially when the smoked chicken is back in production.
“We are a touchless takeout,” he said. “Call in orders, place them online or call from your phone when you get here. We’ll package up your food and bring it to your car.”
Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Details: 247-3354, tinyurl.com/ucytan3n.