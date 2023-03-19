After a week when two of the nation’s three largest banks failures happened, many customers are asking about the safety of their banks or credit unions.

Concerns about the safety of financial institutions hit a peak after Silicon Valley Bank in California failed on March 10 and Signature Bank in New York failed two days later after depositors began withdrawing their funds in a modern-day bank run.

That’s because many of the depositors in both banks had money in accounts well above the $250,000 limit for coverage by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., an agency created in the wake of the Great Depression to protect depositors.

Both banks catered to businesses and investors in the technology industry and began running out of cash as customers began withdrawing cash as sales slowed. Deposits at both banks had grown rapidly in recent years, which the banks then invested in longer-term government securities. The value of those securities fell as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates to quell inflation, and the banks were forced to sell those securities at huge losses to raise cash.

The two banks tried but failed to raise money from investors to boost capital reserves, and once customers learned no one was coming to the banks’ rescue word spread fast on social media and depositors started withdrawing their funds.

Stockholders in other large publicly traded banks with large amounts of securities worth far less than what they paid for them started selling their shares on Friday, fueling worries that failures might spread.

The FDIC, Federal Reserve and U.S. Treasury Department acted late on March 12 to avert the failures from spreading to other banks by announcing all deposits — even those above the FDIC’s limit — would be covered and creating a new lending program for banks. That Federal Reserve program, called the Bank Term Funding Program, will make funds available to any bank, savings and loan association or credit union that is running out of cash to avoid selling securities at a big loss.

That didn’t stop stockholders from continuing the bank stock selloff on March 13 — trading was halted repeatedly in shares of more than 20 midsize banks as their share price fell sharply, including KeyCorp and Zions Bancorporation that rank among the biggest players in Colorado’s banking industry. Moody’s Investors Service also placed Zions and UMB Bank, another major Colorado banking player, under review for a potential downgrade in their long-term credit ratings.

Bank stocks began recovering Tuesday morning and more bank runs didn’t happen as political leaders stressed that depositors are in no danger of losing money and industry officials emphasized the industry’s overall strength. The most recent numbers for banks both nationwide and in Colorado show loan delinquencies are low, reserves for potential loan losses are at record levels and the two failed banks are very different from most other financial institutions.

“Colorado banks remain financially strong and stable. Customer accounts are safe and secure,” the Colorado Bankers Association said Monday in a statement that stressed the industry’s strong capital levels, high overall loan quality and having enough funds to meet customer needs. “The recent bank closures in California and New York appear to be outliers and not reflective of the norm for banks across the United States and Colorado.”

Jim Swanson, president of Denver bank consulting firm Bank Strategies, reinforced that there is no reason for depositors to panic and that the failures of Silicon Valley and Signature banks are “recipes that are not systematic to other banks. While significant unrealized security losses are common in the (banking) industry, the factors that made those (losses) fatal to these banks aren’t widespread” and are issues that have always caused banks problems.

The two failures, he said, were the product of combining “terrible” market timing of when the banks bought their securities, a concentration of deposit customers in one industry (venture capital-funded companies for Silicon Valley and cryptocurrency investors for Signature) and rapid deposit growth. Swanson said he is much more concerned that a possible recession could trigger more loan delinquencies “on top of possible losses in their securities portfolio.”

U.S. banks owned government securities with potential losses of more than $600 billion at the end of last year, but those are “paper” losses that won’t happen unless the bank sells those securities before they mature. Those “unrealized losses” would be reduced if interest rates decline. Such losses are unlikely since the Fed program gives all financial institutions a source of cash other than having to sell some or all of their securities portfolios at a significant loss.

The 48 banks and credit unions in the Colorado Springs area aren’t much different from the rest of the banking industry — they have nearly $80 billion in unrealized losses in their securities portfolios — mostly at financial industry giants JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo. All three are well-capitalized, have plenty of cash and could survive even if they were forced to sell their entire securities portfolios — a highly unlikely development.

A Gazette study of all 48 financial institutions show the other 45 institutions vary from tiny credit unions with no securities in their portfolios to banks of all sizes that could lose up to two-thirds of their capital reserves if they were forced to sell their entire securities portfolios — again, not at all likely to happen. But the widespread unrecognized losses show why the Federal Reserve launched the funding program so quickly — to calm depositor fears.

The five banks operating in the area with the biggest unrealized securities losses include ANB Bank, a Denver bank with $3.2 billion in assets spread across Colorado and Wyoming; Farmers State Bank of Calhan, a $376 million bank in El Paso County; American Bank of Commerce, a Texas bank with branches in Colorado Springs and Pueblo; Kirkpatrick Bank, an Oklahoma bank with three Colorado branches; and FirstBank, Colorado’s third-largest bank measured by deposits.

ANB CEO Koger Propst said the bank’s owners and management have always tried to balance the bank’s assets between loans and government securities to “build a bank that will do well in good times and great in bad times.” He said the bank has tried to balance risks that are inherent in both loans and securities and avoiding concentrating its assets or deposits in any industry. He also stressed that unrealized losses in its securities portfolio are only “paper losses.”

He noted that Silicon Valley and Signature “bear no resemblance to ANB or most of the rest of the banking industry,” noting that a significant part of Silicon Valley Bank’s loan portfolio was in stock margin loans, which are lines of credit that allows a customer to borrow against the securities they already own, typically to buy more stock. Much of ANB’s loans are for residential and commercial real estate as well as borrowing by businesses.

“We have no intention or plan to sell those (government) securities and we can pledge more than half of the assets on our balance sheet to borrow from the Federal Home Loan Bank (a major lender to many banks) or other sources should we need additional liquidity,” Propst said. “We are a privately held bank with a strong ownership group and we are able to think long term. We have a large bond portfolio, so we have some (unrealized) losses. I don’t view us as being in a bad place.”

Ent Credit Union, southern Colorado’s largest financial institution with nearly $10 billion in assets, has more than $60 million in unrealized losses in its securities portfolio, but that represents just 6.5% of its capital reserves — a similar percentage to Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo. Dan Leclerc, Ent’s chief financial officer, said more than half of Ent’s securities portfolio are variable-rate securities with interest rates that rise along with the overall interest rate market.

“We have been very diligent to structure our (securities) portfolio to be more diversified with a short duration,” Leclerc said. “We don’t have shareholders to report to, so we have to be more concerned about safety and stability because we are member-owned. We are giving up earning more today to ensure we are here tomorrow, so we can be more conservative in managing our funding. Institutions that are well managed and diversified can manage through this.”

Rob Alexander, CEO of Stockmens Bank in Colorado Springs, said banks began buying large amounts of securities during the COVID-19 pandemic when consumers got several rounds of stimulus checks and many just put them in savings or checking accounts. Banks became flush with deposits with little demand for loans, so they bought longer-term government securities instead to get a somewhat higher interest rate, and thus a slightly higher return than short-term securities.

“Banks were flooded with liquidity during COVID and we were supposed to make loans and get the economy moving,” Alexander said. “But it is a lot more work to make loans than buy securities, so many banks bought government securities. The rate at that time on short-term securities was something like 0.2%, but you could get four times that on five- to seven-year securities. Bond traders, bank consultants and bank board members were all telling them (bank management) that.”

However, once the Fed began raising rates a year ago, those securities began losing value because they carried a rate below newly issued securities. Alexander said those dropping values became a bigger problem when the Federal Home Loan Bank told banks that the government securities they use as collateral to borrow from that institution would be valued at market rates instead of face value. That left some banks with no quick source of cash if they needed it.

“Now the bill is coming due,” said Alexander, whose bank has just $1.3 million in unrealized securities losses (or less than 3% of its capital reserves). “I feel bad for these guys (bankers with a high level of unrealized securities losses). It is just going to take time to rebuild this thing.”